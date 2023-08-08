New to The Street Re-signs Hapbee Technologies, Inc. To 1-Year Media Contract, Agreement Includes TV Commercials and Billboard Ads

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Inc.'s New to The Street proudly announces re-signing Hapbee Technol o gies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee") to another one-year media contract. New to The Street will continue featuring Hapbee on its syndicated and sponsored television programming. The new contract calls for New to The Street to produce and distribute tailored TV commercials and billboards digital ads about Hapbee's products/services.



New to The Street's TV anchor Jane King will continue to interview the management team at Hapbee, with each show airing on New to The Street's televised outlets, Newsmax , Fox Business Network , and as sponsored programming on Bloomberg TV . All telecasted shows will stream on the show's website: www.newtothestreet.com .

Hapbee Technologies, Inc. is a digital wellness Company that produces and creates wellness products for sleep, relaxation, and focus. Hapbee Smart Sleep Pad and Hapbee Neckband product offerings use the Company's proprietary ultra-low radio frequencies to produce desired feelings in the body. Hapbee subscribers pick a frequency that can enhance the mind and body without the sluggishness associated with pills and other ingestible aids. Magnetic signals interact within cell receptors, replicating a specific feeling/sensation.

Yona Shtern, Chief Executive Officer of Hapbee Technologies, Inc. states, "New to The Street has been such a great media platform for Hapbee to explain its bio-streaming technology wellness wearable products and operational ongoings. Since our first interview aired, we successfully shared the Hapbee storyline and outlined the value proposition to consumers and shareholders . Over the next year, we will continue to share our successes and educate viewers about Hapbee. As more news and developments occur, we will share these developments with the New to The Street audiences. We remain confident that New to The Street's frequent airings, commercials, and billboard ads should enhance our visibility to a significantly broader audience as we expand our reach throughout the United States and worldwide."

New to The Street will produce shows, commercials, and billboards highlighting Hapbee Technologies, Inc.'s wellness wearable products.

Vince Caruso, the Creator / Producer of New to The Street, states, "I am honored that Hapbee Technologies, Inc. decided to enter another 1-year agreement. My team and I will continue developing, producing, and airing information about Hapbee's wellness product lines. Many are looking for non-ingestible solutions for sleep and other ways to relax, and Hapbee offers that solution through wearable products that many , including professional athletes, use. I look forward to another successful relationship with Hapbee's Management as they continue to use New to The Street's comprehensive media platforms to share their compelling storyline with our viewers."

Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee") will air on New to The Street's TV outlets, Newsmax , Fox Business Network , and Bloomberg TV , as a sponsored programming; expect future announcements on dates and times of the upcoming airings.

About Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) (FSE: HA1) ($HAPBF):

Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) (FSE: HA1) ($HAPBF) ("Hapbee) is a digital wellness technology company that aims to help people take control of how they sleep, perform, and feel. Hapbee's digital wellness library of Blends and Routines utilizes patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®), designed to help optimize users' sleep, productivity, recovery, and downtime. Hapbee products are available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through a growing network of select distributors - www.Hapbee.com .

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street. Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen Rated and sponsored broadcasts programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW 's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. The show also appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street , https://www.newtothestreet.com/ & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-G2--mRQUw&t=14s .

