ToughBuilt Industries Expands European Distribution in France and Spain

ToughBuilt Products will be sold through French Retailer, La Platforme Du Batiment and Prolians in France and Spain.

Expanded distribution will provide access to ToughBuilt products to a potential 600,000+ customers, across both retail groups.



IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. ("ToughBuilt” or the “Company") (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW) has announced today, the Company is expanding distribution in the European Union with two major retail groups, La Platforme Du Batiment and Prolians, servicing professional customers in France and Spain.

Prolians, a part of the Descours and Cabaud Group, is an expert dealer of construction supplies and provides daily support to professionals from more than 200 trades. Its 450,000 customers1 count on a complete range of supplies and numerous services. ToughBuilt’s expansion into the retailer will include representation in more than 290 storefronts across France and Spain.

La Platforme Du Batiment, a division of the Saint Gobain Group in France, is committed to a 100% professional consumer base, selling through 67 national depots stocked with more than 20,000 items servicing masonry, carpentry, painting, plumbing, electrical, kitchen and bathroom finishings and tools. Access to La Platforme Du Batiment depots is exclusively reserved for building trade professionals, which currently serves a network of more than 150,000 customers in France.

ToughBuilt’s Chief Executive Officer, Michael Panosian, stated “We are pleased to be supplying to La Platforme Du Batiment and Prolians and to build relationships with these highly regarded retail distributors in France and Spain, and further expand our network into new professional-focused storefronts in the European Union. We continue to grow our distribution worldwide, accessing additional new revenue streams with careful steps to build toward greater shareholder value.”

1 Descours & Cabaud, The Group https://www.descours-cabaud-carrieres.com/en/the-group/

