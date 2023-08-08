RGF® Environmental Group Wins Prestigious Gold Dealer Design Award for REME HALO®Zero
Every home should have a REME HALO to help improve IAQ. The innovative technology is the best of the best. As a homeowner, you can really tell the difference in your home almost immediately.”PORT OF PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RGF® Environmental Group, Inc. was recognized for excellence in product design in the 2023 Dealer Design Awards Program, sponsored by The Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration News magazine (“The ACHR NEWS”). An independent panel of contractors acted as judges in the contest. The REME HALO®Zero whole home in-duct air purification system brought home the Gold award in the Indoor Air Quality category. This recognition highlights the exceptional design elements that make RGF’s REME HALO®Zero stand out in terms of installation, use, maintenance, reliability, and competitive advantage.
— Anthony Pascucci
REME HALO®Zero can be installed in any air conditioning system to improve air quality throughout your whole home. Utilizing RGF’s proprietary aGHP-Cell™ technology, REME HALO®Zero creates low level, airborne Gaseous Hydrogen Peroxide (aGHP™) throughout the air-conditioned space reducing bacteria, viruses, odors, mold, allergens and dust at the source. RGF’s REME HALO®Zero in-duct air purifier is verified Zero Ozone to the UL 2998. The REME HALO®Zero operates continuously, giving you peace of mind and your home a fresh, clean smell.
“Every home should have a REME HALO to help improve IAQ, “said Anthony Pascucci, operations manager, Sansone Air Conditioning & Plumbing. “The innovative technology is the best of the best. As a homeowner, you can really tell the difference in your home almost immediately.”
“Zero ozone is a significant addition,” said one DDA contracting judge. “RGF offering it as part of its IAQ product line should be a nice asset for its dealers.”
Sarah Harding, publisher, The NEWS, stated, "These awards give us a unique opportunity to recognize the outstanding research and development efforts that go into many of the products serving the HVACR industry and the awards issue gives our readers an opportunity to read about innovative installation and service solutions."
About RGF® Environmental Group, Inc.
RGF® manufactures over 500 environmental products and has a 38+ year history of providing effective solutions that improve air, water, and food quality without the use of chemicals. RGF® is an ISO 9001:2015 certified research and innovation company, holding numerous patents for wastewater treatment systems, air purifying devices, and food sanitation systems. Situated in the heart of the Port of Palm Beach Enterprise Zone, RGF® Headquarters span 10 acres, with 200,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse, and office facilities. RGF® ’s Lakeland, FL facility adds over 40,000 square feet for backup production and lamp production. RGF® continues to upgrade its facilities, creating an increased vertical approach to manufacturing, further allowing the company to provide the highest quality and best-engineered products on the market.
Media Contact
For more information about this company or to schedule an interview, please contact Angela Solland at asolland@rgf.com.
Angela Solland
RGF Environmental Group Inc
+1 561-848-1826
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube