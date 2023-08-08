Fluent Launches Post-Transaction Ecommerce Advertising Solution

Adflow reimagines the premium checkout experience to capture revenue from high-intent consumers while elevating the shopping experience

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading performance marketing company, today announced the launch of adflow, a turnkey commerce media solution delivering an incremental profit stream to ecommerce partners, and a new opportunity for brands to reach consumers already in a buyer’s mindset.



The adflow solution provides exclusive advertising inventory on retailers’ post-transaction page, leveraging the most optimal purchase moment for customers to engage. Appearing between the purchase processing and the confirmation page, adflow’s powerful machine learning leverages the ecommerce partner’s first-party data to analyze consumer behavior, preferences, and purchase history, in order to deliver relevant and personalized offers.

Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace and one of adflow’s premier partners. “It’s been an absolute pleasure working with the adflow team,” said Malik Chabou, Senior Partnerships Manager at Vivid Seats. “Proactive communication, easy implementation, and the team's continuous performance monitoring have ensured our account is optimized.”

Working in partnership with ecommerce businesses, Fluent has built an advertising network, fueled by AI, to place trusted, relevant, and brand-safe products and offers in front of high-intent shoppers immediately after they make a purchase. Adflow also presents ecommerce partners with a new opportunity to maximize customer value within their digital footprints.

“New capabilities in adflow empower ecommerce businesses to present complementary offers to consumers at the time and place when they are most likely to buy,” said Tim Lukens, President of adflow. “This allows them to make the most of new up-selling and cross-selling opportunities to achieve greater sales from the same customer at a lower incremental cost.”

With adflow, brands can leverage privacy-safe customer data to mine new sales opportunities. Advertisers can target incremental audiences using machine learning fueled by privacy-safe, first-party data.

“At a time when competition for the attention of online shoppers is at its highest, adflow delivers new and improved targeting capabilities that the industry truly needs,” commented Brian Hogan, EVP and GM of Data Solutions at Fluent. “With our broad selection of publisher partners, as well as the audiences, targeting, and accurate attribution brands are looking for, adflow represents a powerful solution for results-driven advertisers.”

Adflow gives brands deep measurement capabilities and performance-based pricing. New features in adflow help advertisers intelligently evaluate their ROI, while flexible pricing ensures that they are achieving the best value for their marketing investment.

