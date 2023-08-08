World Poker Tour to Harness Whip Media FASTrack for Key Viewership and Revenue Insights

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whip Media, the leading enterprise software platform and data provider to the world’s largest entertainment organizations, announced today that World Poker Tour (WPT), the premiere name in internationally televised poker and entertainment with brand presence in land-based tournaments, television, online and mobile, has become the latest company to partner with Whip Media FASTrack, Whip Media’s new product designed to solve problems associated with FAST and AVOD channel reporting.

WPT’s content can be viewed in more than 150 countries across multiple linear and digital platforms, including Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, Vizio, WatchFree Plus, Xumo, Amazon Freevee, and Fubo.

The U.S.-based brand will utilize Whip Media FASTrack to manage the influx of reporting from its many distribution partners, allowing for greater visibility into viewership and revenue earned from each of its episodes, TV series, and livestreams.

“World Poker Tour has been at the forefront of poker content and coverage for more than two decades now, and its reach and influence continues to grow by the day,” said Ben Widger, Whip Media Account Executive. “By leveraging the platform’s trailblazing tracking capabilities, WPT will gain crucial insights into what content is truly connecting with its viewers – allowing the brand to continue developing and refining its first-rate poker programming. Our team couldn’t be more thrilled to have WPT as a partner.”

WPT is currently producing its 21st season of coverage of the Main Tour, which will air on Bally Sports in the United States, as well as a number of other global poker tournaments and shows.

Whip Media FASTrack’s Track Only package will help WPT manage its viewership and revenue data stemming from multiple distribution partners – allowing WPT to accurately and efficiently gauge content performance.

“Whip Media has taken on the challenge of marrying disparate data sources from FAST and AVOD into actionable insights,” said Marc Dion, WPT’s Director of Distribution and Ad Sales. “WPT appreciates Whip Media’s collaborative approach to develop FASTrack, making sure to capture details and KPIs that are most meaningful to our business.”

WPT joins a growing list of companies, including OTT Studio, Best Ever Channels and Motorvision.TV, as beta launch partners of Whip Media FASTrack. General availability of Whip Media FASTrack is anticipated for late 2023. For more details, please visit www.whipmedia.com/fastrack .

About Whip Media

Whip Media is reimagining content licensing to create a smarter, more connected entertainment ecosystem. We help the world’s largest entertainment organizations succeed in today’s high-volume, high-velocity global content environment with a market leading cloud software platform that combines unique, actionable insights with scalable, connected workflows for licensing, content planning and financial operations. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com .

About World Poker Tour

World Poker Tour® (WPT®) is the premier name in internationally televised gaming and entertainment with brand presence in land-based tournaments, television, online, and mobile. Leading innovation in the sport of poker since 2002, WPT ignited the global poker boom with the creation of a unique television show based on a series of high-stakes poker tournaments.

WPT has broadcast globally in more than 150 countries and territories, and is currently producing its 21st season, which airs on Bally Sports in the United States. Season XXI of WPT is sponsored by ClubWPT.com. ClubWPT.com is a unique online membership site that offers inside access to the WPT, as well as a sweepstakes-based poker club available in 43 states and territories across the United States, Australia, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom. WPT also participates in strategic brand license, partnership, and sponsorship opportunities. For more information, go to WPT.com .

