Brilliant Earth Unveils Nature-Inspired Fine Jewelry Collaboration with Designer Logan Hollowell

The “Secret Garden” Collection features one-of-a-kind pieces made with lab-grown gemstones, pink sapphires, emeralds, and diamonds

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced a capsule collection in collaboration with fine jewelry designer Logan Hollowell. Signaling a continued emphasis on elevated design and unique craftsmanship, the limited-edition collection pays homage to the world of beauty and enchantment found in nature.



“We’re thrilled to partner with Logan to launch this special collection that celebrates our collective commitment to ethical sourcing, timeless design, and craftsmanship,” says Kathryn Money, SVP of Merchandising and Retail for Brilliant Earth. “The responsibly sourced lab diamonds, gemstones, and recycled precious metals featured in this collection highlight the wonder of nature, and our shared reverence for the planet. Both our brands are committed to quality, ethical sourcing, and creating truly beautiful pieces.”

Launching August 8th, the Brilliant Earth x Logan Hollowell collection, aptly titled “Secret Garden,” includes 12 unique styles featuring lab grown pink sapphires, emeralds, and diamonds beautifully set in floral, butterfly, and thorn motifs. Inspired by the delicate strength and resilience of a rose, the collection highlights a perfect balance of elegance and durability, and includes earrings, necklaces, and rings. The collection's centerpiece, a show-stopping eight carat lab-grown diamond thorn collar, features one hundred thirty-eight round lab-grown diamonds, set in recycled 14K white or yellow gold, that delicately hug the neck.

“I was instantly drawn to Brilliant Earth’s dedication to their mission and to the planet,” said Logan Hollowell, CEO and Founder of Logan Hollowell Fine Jewelry. “Brilliant Earth has been at the forefront of responsible practices and sets the industry standard through its focus on sustainability and use of ethically sourced gems. This collection expresses nature’s unrefined beauty, and I am delighted to have been able to partner with Brilliant Earth.”

Styles from the Brilliant Earth x Logan Hollowell collection range from $795 to $10,000 and will be available to purchase exclusively at the Brilliant Earth Showrooms in Santa Monica and Brooklyn, and online at www.BrilliantEarth.com.

ABOUT BRILLIANT EARTH

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth now has 34 showrooms and services customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

ABOUT LOGAN HOLLOWELL

Logan Hollowell Jewelry is handcrafted in Los Angeles using 14k and 18k recycled gold, ethically sourced gemstones, and conflict-free diamonds from around the world. Artisan goldsmiths create each piece with handpicked gemstones based on the intuition, feeling, and passion Logan draws from the natural beauty of the stone. She designs collections that encompass ancient wisdom, magic and inspiration from the universe, always visualizing the spiritual impact and healing effect that a piece will have on its wearer. Her creations are much more than meet the eye, dusted with magic before they become instant heirlooms.

