Alation Expands Global Footprint with Launch of New Data Center in Japan

Product investment supported by strategic partnerships with NTT DOCOMO Ventures and ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation, Inc. , the data intelligence company, today announced the launch of its new data center. Located in Tokyo, Japan, Alation Cloud Service customers can now process and store data locally to meet data residency requirements. This is the fifth Alation data center, adding to existing locations in the United States, Europe, Singapore, and Australia.



In addition to this product announcement, Alation also announced two strategic partnerships to meet the surging demand for data intelligence in Japan:

NTT DOCOMO Ventures (NDV): Following the successful implementation of Alation within the NTT DOCOMO group, the company’s venture arm, NTT DOCOMO Ventures (NDV), has invested in Alation to strengthen and advance data initiatives throughout the NTT Group and its clients.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation: Japan’s leading systems integrator will re-sell Alation in Japan.

“Alation creates new value for our business through data-driven approaches and end-to-end customer support,” said Takashi Suzuki , General Manager at NTT DOCOMO. “Everyone across the organization can easily search for and find the data they need, when they need it, reducing the workload of our data analysts by 30% and significantly enhancing their productivity. We’re excited to strengthen our collaboration as a customer to mature the data initiatives throughout our organization.”

“With more than 30 years in Japan’s data management space, we continually push the limits of innovation for our customers throughout Japan,” said Masaharu Sugano , General Manager, ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation. “Alation’s best-of-breed data intelligence platform is the foundation of the modern data stack and offers the opportunity for our customers to accelerate cloud migration. We’re proud to be the first reseller of Alation in Japan and help more enterprises leverage data as a trusted asset to realize their enterprise transformation goals and drive long-term growth.”

“Alation continues to expand its global footprint and strengthens its presence in APAC to help more organizations build a data culture,” said Eyal Mekler , APAC General Manager for Alation. “We look forward to deepening our partnerships with NTT DOCOMO and ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation, who collectively bring extensive experience supporting Japanese organizations through data-driven enterprise transformation.”

Learn more about Alation’s Data Intelligence Platform here: https://www.alation.com/product/data-catalog/ .

About Alation

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, enabling self-service analytics , cloud transformation , and data governance . More than 450 enterprises build data culture and improve data-driven decision-making with Alation, including Cisco, Nasdaq, Pfizer, Salesforce, and Virgin Australia. Alation has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces list four times, is a 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ in tech and Best Workplaces™ for Women, and recognized as a 2022 and 2023 UK’s Best Workplaces™. For more information, visit www.alation.com.