Model N Board of Directors Named a Finalist in NACD DE&I Awards

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in revenue optimization and compliance, today announced that its Board of Directors has been named a finalist in the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) 2023 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Awards.

The NACD is the authority on boardroom practices and represents over 23,000 members. The awards recognize boards that have improved governance and created long-term value for stakeholders by implementing forward-thinking DE&I practices.

This recognition honors Model N’s Board of Directors and its commitment to overseeing and championing the company’s diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) practices – a set of core beliefs that help ensure Model N cultivates and maintains a strong workplace for its global employees.

With the Board of Directors’ support, Model N is taking strategic actions to increase its representation of Black, Hispanic/Latinx, and Indigenous Peoples employees in the United States and as well as its representation of women employees globally. Model N leadership – including the Board of Directors – know that these efforts will result in positive change, as diverse identities, experiences, and expertise will drive collective success.

The company’s Board of Directors proudly supports and promotes pay equity. In fact, Model N achieved 100% pay equity in 2022, with no statistical differences for colleagues across genders globally and races and ethnicities in the U.S.

Award winners will be announced at the 2023 NACD Summit on October 10th in Washington, DC.

About Model N

Model N is the leader in revenue optimization and compliance for pharmaceutical, medtech and high-tech innovators. Our intelligent platform powers your digital transformation with integrated technology, data, analytics, and expert services that deliver deep insight and control.

Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom, and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is the premier membership organization for board directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network, and maximize their potential.

As the unmatched authority in corporate governance, NACD sets the standards of excellence through its research and community-driven director education, programming, and publications. Directors trust NACD to arm them with the relevant insights to make high-quality decisions on the most pressing and strategic issues facing their businesses today.

NACD also prepares leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. The NACD Directorship Certification® is the leading director credential in the United States. It sets a new standard for director education, positions directors to meet boardroom challenges, and includes an ongoing education requirement that prepares directors for what is next.

With an ever-expanding community of more than 23,000 members and a nationwide chapter network, our impact is both local and global. NACD members are driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in business and in the communities we serve. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org.

