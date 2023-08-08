Christopher E. Johnson Appointed Director of Georgia State’s Institute for Health Administration

Atlanta, Georgia, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christopher E. Johnson has been appointed Joe Taylor Director of the Institute of Health Administration at Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business. He joins Robinson from the University of Louisville, where he was chair of the Department of Health Management and System Sciences.

A renowned health services research, policy, and administration scholar, Johnson has deep expertise in investigating healthcare organizations and healthcare outcomes for veterans, underserved populations, and the elderly. His research focuses on organization theory, health services access, and quality improvement. His publications include dozens of peer-reviewed research articles and he co-authored “Leading Adaptive Teams in Health Care Administration” (Business Education Press, 2018).

Johnson has undertaken in-depth studies examining quality indicators and the impact of litigation on nursing homes in Florida and throughout the U.S. He has led and participated in research funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF), the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Novartis, and HealthGrades, Inc., among others. He serves on the federal government’s Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality Health Care Research and Training review panel and is engaged in NSF’s Center for Health Organization Transformation. Johnson has served on multiple committees and councils for the Association of University Programs in Health Administration, the Academy of Management’s Healthcare Division, and the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education, where he contributes to shaping the future of healthcare education and research.

“We are thrilled Chris Johnson will lead the Institute for Health Administration,” said Richard D. Phillips, dean of the Robinson College. “With his impressive research portfolio and demonstrated academic leadership in health administration, we are excited to see Chris pursue new, innovative academic programming and research directions in the health sector.”

“It is an honor to lead the Institute of Health Administration with its storied history as a catalyst for change within the healthcare industry,” said Johnson. “I look forward to collaborating with faculty, staff, students, alumni, and stakeholders as we create the institute’s future.”

Johnson has been recognized for his exceptional contributions to the field winning multiple awards, including the Health Services Research and Development Merit Review Entry-level Program Career Development Award from the Department of Veteran Affairs.

Johnson holds a doctorate in health services research, policy, and administration from the University of Minnesota and is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy.

###

Attachment

Holly Frew J. Mack Robinson College of Business 404-413-7076 hfrew@gsu.edu