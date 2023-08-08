LawBase Transitions Leading Case, Matter and Practice Management Platform to Microsoft Azure

Transition further reinforces company’s leadership in legal technology for more than 44 years

DENVER, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LawBase, the preeminent case and matter management software system for the legal industry, today announces its strategic move to Microsoft Azure. With this transition, LawBase reaffirms its commitment to providing cutting-edge software that empowers law firms, corporations and government agencies to streamline operations, reduce costs and enhance collaboration while maintaining their focus on delivering exceptional legal services to clients.



For more than 44 years, LawBase has been at the forefront of the legal technology industry, developing innovative case, matter and practice management software that addresses the unique needs and challenges faced by law firms worldwide. By making its platform available in Microsoft Azure, LawBase furthers its vision of offering a secure, reliable and easily scalable solution to its clients.

The decision to make the migration to Microsoft Azure an option for clients was driven by the desire to leverage the cloud’s unparalleled benefits. This move unlocks numerous advantages that will significantly enhance its services:

Lower Hardware/IT Costs: By adopting the cloud, LawBase eliminates the need for costly hardware maintenance and IT infrastructure, saving clients valuable resources that can be reinvested in expanding their legal practice.

Easily Extendable: Microsoft Azure’s flexible architecture allows LawBase to seamlessly scale its platform according to the evolving needs of law firms, corporations and government agencies, ensuring optimal performance during peak demand periods.

Better Collaboration: The cloud-based infrastructure fosters enhanced collaboration among legal professionals, promoting secure sharing and access to critical case data anytime, anywhere.



“As a pioneer in the legal tech industry, we continually strive to empower our clients with the most advanced and secure solutions,” states Phil Homburger, CEO of LawBase. “The shift to the cloud reaffirms our commitment to innovation and client success.”

LawBase remains dedicated to delivering unparalleled support and personalized solutions to its esteemed clients during and after the migration process. The transition will be seamless, ensuring that law firms experience zero disruption to their daily operations, while simultaneously gaining access to enhanced capabilities and a more efficient practice management system.

About LawBase

LawBase (www.lawbase.com) is the preeminent case and matter management software for the legal industry and currently being used by thousands of people in law firms, corporate legal departments and government agencies nationwide. LawBase was developed by Synaptec Software, a veteran company in the software field with more than 44 years of experience in developing the most adaptable, intuitive case and matter management product on the market today.

