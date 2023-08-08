Microban International Partners with Nyco® Products Company to Introduce Novel Restoration and Remediation Solution
EINPresswire.com/ -- Microban International is pleased to announce the release of Microban® RECLAIM Germicidal Cleaner, an advanced disinfecting technology designed specifically to address the unique challenges faced by the restoration and remediation (R&R) industry. Microban has partnered with specialist chemical producer Nyco Products Company, which will manufacture and distribute Microban RECLAIM throughout the USA.
Microban RECLAIM is a powerful cleaner that aids in the removal of odors caused by fire and smoke, and helps to prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria and fungi in areas damaged by flooding and sewage. In addition, it can be used in electrostatic sprayers, making it particularly useful for inhibiting the growth of mold in larger areas to avoid the development of unpleasant odors.
Microban RECLAIM can also be used to decontaminate objects soiled by blood and body fluids during emergency response and crime scene clean-up situations. It is effective against a broad spectrum of bacteria and viruses – including influenza A and SARS-CoV-2.
Microban RECLAIM boasts broad-spectrum EPA registrations for home, institutional and industrial use. It’s effective on a wide range of porous and semi-porous materials commonly encountered during restoration work – including carpeting, soft furnishings, flooring, drywall, concrete, brick and lumber – making it a highly versatile one-step spot sanitizer for a wide range of applications.
Brendan Cavanagh, Vice President of Sales at Nyco Products Company, said: “We are excited to work with Microban to bring this incredibly effective product to contractors and distributors in the R&R space. The Microban name is trusted by millions of consumers worldwide, with more than 76 percent of users recognizing the Microban® brand. We look forward to what this new business relationship will bring to the industry in the future.”
Michael Ruby, President of Microban International, said: “Microban is excited to launch the new broad-spectrum EPA registered germicidal cleaner into the US R&R sector in partnership with Nyco Products Company. Microban RECLAIM has a best-in-class formulation that will help consumers respond to catastrophic events. This innovative product is now available to USA-based R&R contractors, and we expect to make it available in Canada by the end of 2023.”
To find out more about this innovation for the R&R field, visit the Microban website.
About Nyco Products Company
Nyco Products Company is a privately owned manufacturer and distributor of premier professional cleaners, floor care chemicals, disinfectants and sanitary maintenance brands used in the foodservice, sanitary maintenance, industrial, institutional and other specialty cleaning markets. Founded in 1920, Nyco has a rich history of innovating cleaning products and solutions for nearly every application across a wide range of industries and markets. Our extensive line of high performance solutions now includes over 450 stock and custom formulations, and thousands of facility maintenance professionals, Jan/San distributors, and contractors trust us to provide them with what they need, when they need it.
About Microban International
Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odor control, and sanitization / disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organization has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionized the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odors better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.
