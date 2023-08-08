MLT Motorsports Announce Purchase of Two Ligier JS F422 Cars to Race in The 2024 F4 U.S. Championship
MLT Motorsports has purchased two of the new Ligier JS F422 cars and will compete in the 2024 F4 U.S. Championship with Lincoln Day as one of the drivers.
I started MLT Motorsports as a development team to help foster the next generation of race car drivers... The two Ligier JS F422 cars are the next step in the expansion of our program.”BRASELTON, GA, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, MLT Motorsports announced they have purchased two of the new Ligier JS F422 cars. The team will campaign two entries in the 2024 Formula 4 United States (F4 U.S.) Championship. MLT Motorsports will use its F4 program to evaluate and help young, upcoming drivers move into its LMP3 and Lamborghini Trofeo programs.
— Dr. Michael Thompson, MLT Motorsports Owner
“MLT Motorsports is excited to be part of this new generation F4 project with Ligier Automotive North America,” said Eric VanBibber, Team Principal. “These cars were designed with performance and safety in mind and will be an excellent addition to our stable. This series will give us a great opportunity to evaluate up-and-coming drivers like Lincoln Day to move into our LMP3 and Lamborghini Trofeo programs.”
“I started MLT Motorsports as a development team to help foster the next generation of race car drivers,” said Team Owner Dr. Michael Thompson. “I’m extremely proud of this team and what we’ve accomplished in just a short amount of time. The two new Ligier JS F422 cars are the next step in the expansion of our program. These cars are best-in-class when it comes to design and safety, and we can’t wait to see what drivers like Lincoln Day can do when they drop the green flag on the 2024 season.”
The team also announced 17-year-old Wyoming native Lincoln Day as one of the drivers. Day is a Skip Barber School graduate and currently races in the 2023 Skip Barber Formula Race Series. He’s competed in SIM racing and completed numerous track days, including a test with MLT Motorsports earlier this summer. A second driver will be announced soon.
“My test with MLT was amazing.” Day continued, “To get to drive the LMP3 and work with the team was a dream come true. I can’t thank Dr. Mike Thompson enough for this opportunity. I’m looking forward to competing and winning championships with the entire MLT Motorsports team in 2024!”
The Ligier JS F422 was introduced to the F4 U.S. Championship in May at round two at Road America. The second-generation single-seater will replace the current Ligier JS F4 in 2024.
“The strength and aptitude of the MLT organization, from the very start with the Ligier JS P3, is nothing short of impressive,” commented Chris Lowe, Ligier Automotive Motorsport Manager for North America. “MLT has experienced first-hand the quality with an F4 U.S. and FR Americas championship winning driver such as Dakota Dickerson [2018 F4 U.S. Champion & 2019 FR Americas Champion] winning together with Dickerson the 2021 IMSA Prototype Challenge Team & Drivers titles with the Ligier JS P320.
“MLT’s intent to develop young drivers perfectly aligns with Ligier’s goals. Together with the accomplished group at PMH, we look forward to welcoming MLT into the FIA F4 U.S. Championship with the exciting new Ligier JS F422.”
Launched in 2014, FIA Formula 4 was created to offer young racing drivers around the world the opportunity to take the first step from karting into the world of single-seater racing. The F4 U.S. Championship was launched in 2016 by SCCA Pro Racing, and Formula Regional Americas Championship (FR Americas) soon followed in 2018. With 16 rounds, one qualifying session per race weekend, and up to three 30-minute races per weekend, Day is sure to get plenty of seat time.
Be sure to follow MLT Motorsports on Instagram @mltmotorsports for updates on testing and the announcement of the 2024 race schedule.
