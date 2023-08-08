MLT Motorsports Announce Purchase of Two Ligier JS F422 Cars to Race in The 2024 F4 U.S. Championship

MLT Motorsports logo The Ligier JS F422 car is unveiled. Photo courtesy of: SCCA Pro Racing/Gavin Baker Seventeen-year-old Lincoln Day will drive one of MLT Motorsports two entries in next year's F4 U.S. Championship.

MLT Motorsports has purchased two of the new Ligier JS F422 cars and will compete in the 2024 F4 U.S. Championship with Lincoln Day as one of the drivers.

I started MLT Motorsports as a development team to help foster the next generation of race car drivers... The two Ligier JS F422 cars are the next step in the expansion of our program.” — Dr. Michael Thompson, MLT Motorsports Owner