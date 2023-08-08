Food Sorting Machines Market Revenue to Cross USD 5.9 billion in 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 5.8%: TMR Report

Increasing focus on food safety and increasing demand for packed food is expected to fuel the growth in the market throughout the forecast period.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global food sorting machines market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 5.9 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2022, the market for food sorting machines was valued at US$ 3.4 billion



Increasing consumer awareness about the quality and safety of food products is expected to boost market demand. The rapidly growing food & beverage industry and increased sales of snack food ingredients and beverages through online sales channels to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Advancements in sorting machine technologies, such as optical sensors, cameras, machine vision, and artificial intelligence, have significantly enhanced sorting accuracy, speed, and flexibility.

Competitive Landscape

Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global food sorting machines market report:

TOMRA

BBC Technologies

NIKKO

Raytec Vision

Multiscan Technologies

Reemoon Technology Holdings

Satake Corporation

Orange Sorting Machines

Anhui Color Sort

Sesotec

Other Key Players



Key Developments

TOMRA Sorting Solutions AS is a leading provider of sorting and grading technology for the food industry. They have been focusing on the development of advanced sorting machines with increased throughput, improved detection capabilities, and higher sorting accuracy. Their recent developments include the TOMRA 5A and TOMRA 5B sorting machines, which leverage advanced sensors, machine vision, and artificial intelligence to deliver optimal sorting performance for a wide range of food products.

Satake Corporation is a leading global manufacturer of sorting and processing equipment for the food industry. They have been focusing on the development of intelligent sorting machines that utilize advanced technologies, such as high-resolution cameras, near-infrared (NIR) sensors, and machine learning algorithms. Their recent developments include the RGB+IR sorting technology, which combines color and NIR detection for superior sorting accuracy and quality control.

These technologies enable more precise detection of defects, foreign materials, and quality parameters, leading to improved sorting efficiency and accuracy. Increasing Focus on Automation and adoption of Industry 4.0 concepts in the food industry is driving the demand for advanced sorting machines. Manufacturers are increasingly integrating robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics into sorting systems to achieve greater efficiency, real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and optimization of sorting operations.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

As of 2023, the food sorting machines market is forecast to reach US$ 3.6 billion

By product type, demand for belt sorters is rising significantly

Automated segment to remain popular during the forecast period

Based on end-use, the food processing plant segment is expected to account for a significant market share as it is used to remove excess heat from the material

Based on technology laser segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.



Food Sorting Machines Market: Prominent Drivers and Trends

Expanding the food processing industry is creating opportunities for food sorting machines market growth. Food sorting machines are gaining traction due to the increasing demand for product quality.

With Increased urbanization and shifting consumer eating habits and increased demand for convenience food the demand for food sorting machines increases.

Manufacturers are focusing on introducing innovative products with improved efficiency, increased productivity, and reduced labor costs to expand their global reach.



Food Sorting Machines Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to account for the highest market share in the food sorting machines market due to the presence of a developed food industry. Increasing technological advances and stringent quality standards drive market growth in the region. The increasing consumer demand for high-quality food products, the need for efficient and automated sorting solutions, and the focus on food safety and traceability boost the market growth. The high demand from countries like The United States and Canada.

The Asia Pacific is considered to be a lucrative market for food sorting machines. The rapidly expanding food processing industry, rising disposable incomes, and changing consumer preferences drive market growth in the region. The rising, adoption of automation and digitalization in the food industry boosts the market demand. The rapid urbanization, in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea contributes to the market growth in this region.

Food Sorting Machines Market: Key Segments

By Product Type

Channel Sorters

Freefall Sorters

Belt Sorters

ADR Systems

By Type

Automated

Mechanical

By Technology

Laser

Camera

LED

X-ray

By Application

Fruits & Vegetables

Grains

Dry Food

Dairy Products

Others (Meat, Fats & Oil, etc.)



By End-use

Food Processing Plants

Restaurants & Hotels

Others



By Distribution channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



