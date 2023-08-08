Harvard Bioscience Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results





Q2 Revenues of $28.8 million

Q2 GAAP operating income $0.8 million, adjusted operating income $3.6 million

HOLLISTON, Mass., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Jim Green, Chairman and CEO said, “We are encouraged by the continuation of a strong start to the fiscal year, with growth from new products and our improved portfolio largely offsetting the revenue from discontinued low margin products that we obsoleted last year.”

Green continued, “New products launched in 2022 demonstrate our ability to leverage our recognized technical leadership in academic research and discovery into industrial applications for CRO, pharma and biotech customers, as shown by our initial success in bio-production and in high-capacity behavioral systems. In addition, in the first half of 2023, we began shipping our innovative second-generation MEA (multi electrode array) systems designed for testing at the cell and developing organoid level.”

Financial Results Summary ($ in millions except per share data) Q2 2023 Q2 2022 H1 2023 H1 2022 Revenues $ 28.8 $ 29.2 $ 58.7 $ 58.0 Gross Margin 58.0 % 57.0 % 59.6 % 56.6 % Operating Income (GAAP) $ 0.8 $ 4.0 $ 2.5 $ (2.7 ) Adjusted Operating Income $ 3.6 $ 3.1 $ 8.0 $ 5.4 Net (Loss) Income (GAAP) $ (1.0 ) $ 2.4 $ (0.4 ) $ (4.4 ) Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share (GAAP) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.11 ) Diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share $ 0.04 $ 0.05 $ 0.09 $ 0.08 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3.9 $ 3.4 $ 8.7 $ 6.1 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.6 % 11.6 % 14.7 % 10.5 % Cash Flow provided by (used in) Operations $ 3.6 $ (0.2 ) $ 5.4 $ (2.2 ) Net Debt* $ 37.8 $ 45.2 $ 37.8 $ 45.2

* Debt outstanding plus unamortized deferred financing costs, less cash and cash equivalents as of period end.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company reported revenues of $28.8 million, compared to $29.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Second quarter revenues include a net reduction of $1.6 million from discontinued products compared to the second quarter of last year. Gross margin for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was 58.0% compared with 57.0% in the comparable quarter of the prior year.

Operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $0.8 million, compared to $4.0 million in the same prior year quarter, which included a favorable reversal of litigation reserves of $4.9 million. Adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2023 was $3.6 million compared to $3.1 million in the prior year period.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was ($1.0) million, including a $1.6 million mark to market reduction of marketable securities, compared to net income of $2.4 million in Q2 2022 which included the aforementioned reversal. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was $3.9 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $3.4 million in Q2 2022.

Cash provided by operations for the second quarter of 2023 was $3.6 million and net debt was reduced by $3.2 million.

First Half 2023 Highlights

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, revenues were $58.7 million, compared to $58.0 million in the same period a year ago. First half 2023 revenues include a net reduction of $2.8 million from discontinued products compared to the first half of last year. Gross margin for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was 59.6% compared with 56.6% in the comparable period of the prior year.

Operating income for the first half of 2023 was $2.5 million, compared to an operating loss of ($2.7) million in the first half of 2022, which included a litigation reserve of $0.3 million. Adjusted operating income for the first six months of 2023 was $8.0 million compared to $5.4 million in the prior year period.

Net loss for the first half of 2023 was ($0.4) million, including a $1.6 million mark to market reduction of marketable securities, compared to a net loss of ($4.4) million for the comparable period of 2022, including the aforementioned reserve. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $8.7 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $6.1 million for the comparable period of 2022.

Cash provided by operations was $5.4 million and net debt was reduced by $5.4 million in the first half of 2023.

2023 Guidance

We expect revenues of approximately $116 million to $120 million for the full year 2023. This expected growth anticipates an approximate 4 percentage point headwind from discontinued products. For the year 2023, we expect gross margins of approximately 60% and adjusted EBITDA margins in the 15% to 17% range. We also remain on the path to reduce our net leverage ratio to approximately 2X by the end of this year.

This press release includes certain financial information presented on an adjusted, or non-GAAP, basis. For additional information on the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Net leverage ratio is defined under our credit agreement as our net debt divided by our trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA.

HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Revenues $ 28,759 $ 29,208 $ 58,734 $ 57,986 Cost of revenues 12,086 12,571 23,715 25,172 Gross profit 16,673 16,637 35,019 32,814 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses 6,178 6,587 12,156 13,274 General and administrative expenses 5,353 5,981 11,687 12,306 Research and development expenses 2,957 3,497 5,854 6,717 Amortization of intangible assets 1,389 1,454 2,777 2,920 Litigation settlement - (4,880 ) - 311 Total operating expenses 15,877 12,639 32,474 35,528 Operating income (loss) 796 3,998 2,545 (2,714 ) Other (expense) income: Unrealized loss on equity securities (1,581 ) - (1,581 ) - Interest expense (941 ) (515 ) (1,915 ) (899 ) Other (expense) income, net (372 ) (62 ) 60 16 Total other expense (2,894 ) (577 ) (3,436 ) (883 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (2,098 ) 3,421 (891 ) (3,597 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (1,118 ) 986 (533 ) 848 Net (loss) income $ (980 ) $ 2,435 $ (358 ) $ (4,445 ) (Loss) income per common share: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.11 ) Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted-average common shares: Basic 42,354 41,304 42,204 41,256 Diluted 42,354 42,560 42,204 41,256







HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,324 $ 4,508 Accounts receivable, net 16,903 16,705 Inventories 26,089 26,439 Other current assets 5,301 3,472 Total current assets 52,617 51,124 Property, plant and equipment 3,491 3,366 Goodwill and other intangibles 75,127 77,274 Other long-term assets 11,664 13,596 Total assets $ 142,899 $ 145,360 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current portion, long-term debt $ 3,220 $ 3,811 Other current liabilities 19,722 19,438 Total current liabilities 22,942 23,249 Long-term debt, net 38,203 43,013 Other long-term liabilities 6,366 6,878 Stockholders’ equity 75,388 72,220 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 142,899 $ 145,360









HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (980 ) $ 2,435 $ (358 ) $ (4,445 ) Adjustments to operating cash flows 4,615 4,302 7,101 7,120 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (83 ) (6,927 ) (1,379 ) (4,851 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,552 (190 ) 5,364 (2,176 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (517 ) (442 ) (741 ) (913 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (108 ) - (108 ) - Proceeds from sale of product line - - 512 - Net cash used in investing activities (625 ) (442 ) (337 ) (913 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowing from revolving line of credit 1,000 3,800 2,500 5,300 Repayment of revolving line of credit (2,950 ) (3,600 ) (5,450 ) (3,600 ) Repayment of term debt (750 ) (750 ) (2,591 ) (1,686 ) Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options and stock purchases 620 251 724 282 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (295 ) (279 ) (451 ) (780 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,375 ) (578 ) (5,268 ) (484 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (17 ) 36 57 11 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 535 (1,174 ) (184 ) (3,562 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 3,789 5,433 4,508 7,821 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 4,324 $ 4,259 $ 4,324 $ 4,259











HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 GAAP operating income (loss) $ 796 $ 3,998 $ 2,545 $ (2,714 ) Stock-based compensation 1,102 1,239 2,255 2,262 Acquired asset amortization 1,398 1,488 2,798 2,992 Restructuring & other 276 1,212 408 2,573 Settlement - (4,880 ) - 311 Adjusted operating income $ 3,572 $ 3,057 $ 8,006 $ 5,424 Operating margin 2.8 % 13.7 % 4.3 % -4.7 % Adjusted operating margin 12.4 % 10.5 % 13.6 % 9.4 % GAAP net (loss) income $ (980 ) $ 2,435 $ (358 ) $ (4,445 ) Stock-based compensation 1,102 1,239 2,255 2,262 Acquired asset amortization 1,398 1,488 2,798 2,992 Restructuring & other 367 1,212 4 2,573 Settlement - (4,880 ) - 311 Unrealized loss on equity securities 1,581 - 1,581 - Income taxes (1,776 ) 517 (2,115 ) (165 ) Adjusted net income 1,692 2,011 4,165 3,528 Depreciation 328 340 649 683 Interest and other expense, net 1,222 576 2,258 882 Adjusted income taxes (1) 658 469 1,582 1,013 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,900 $ 3,396 $ 8,654 $ 6,106 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.6 % 11.6 % 14.7 % 10.5 % Diluted (loss) earnings per share (GAAP) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.11 ) Diluted adjusted earnings per share $ 0.04 $ 0.05 $ 0.09 $ 0.08 Weighted-average common shares: Diluted GAAP 42,354 41,304 42,204 41,256 Diluted Adjusted 44,656 42,560 44,020 42,696 June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Total debt $ 41,423 $ 46,824 $ 48,485 Unamortized deferred financing costs 700 840 979 Cash and cash equivalents (4,324 ) (4,508 ) (4,259 ) Net Debt $ 37,799 $ 43,156 $ 45,205 (1) Adjusted income taxes includes the tax effect of adjusting for the reconciling items using the tax rates in the jurisdictions in which the reconciling items arise. Net leverage ratio is defined under our credit agreement as our net divided by our trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA.



