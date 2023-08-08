Floral Tea Market to Cross US$ 840 Million at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

The United States' floral tea market is thriving, driven by cultural appreciation and health consciousness

The increased popularity of chamomile tea as a natural cure for different health issues and the rising demand for natural and organic products are driving the growth of chamomile herbal tea market. This influences the growth of floral tea market in the upcoming years.

The key drivers influencing floral tea market expansion include increasing awareness of health benefits of herbal teas, a rise in the e-commerce industry, growing demand for natural and organic products, and growing consumer preference for safe, chemical free and healthy consumables.

Floral tea is a type of tea that is infused with flowers such as rose, chamomile, lavender, hibiscus, and jasmine. It is becoming increasingly popular due to its delicate flavor, aromatic fragrance, and various health benefits. It is a caffeine-free alternative to traditional teas and is often consumed for its relaxing and soothing properties. It is also popular for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which are believed to provide a range of health benefits.

In 2020, the retail sales value of tea in the United Kingdom was around US$ 719 million. The average tea consumption per capita in the United Kingdom was around 100 grams per week or 3 cups of tea per day. There has been significant increase in demand for tea in recent years. Consumers are more health conscious and they prefer healthy alternatives of tea such as herbal tea as a morning beverage. This is expected to influence the growth of floral tea market in the future.

United States Floral Tea Market Analysis:

The floral tea market in the United States is poised to witness substantial growth, with a forecasted valuation of US$ 297.6 million by 2033. This projection signifies a remarkable absolute dollar growth of US$ 130.7 million from 2023 to 2033. A clear indicator of this expansion is the market's historical performance, having demonstrated a consistent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2018 to 2022. The subsequent forecast period, spanning from 2023 to 2033, is expected to witness even more accelerated growth, with a projected CAGR of 6%.

Within the United States, tea consumption per capita has displayed an upward trajectory. In 2020, it stood at 0.4 kilograms, which saw an increase to 0.5 kilograms in 2022. This trend is reflective of the growing appreciation for tea culture, where tea is not just a beverage but a ritualistic experience. The cultural shift towards valuing tea's unique taste, aroma, and the art of its preparation has contributed to a robust market foundation. With an average revenue of around US$ 39 per capita generated from tea consumption, it's evident that tea has become an integral part of the everyday American lifestyle.

Notably, floral teas have emerged as a significant player in this growth narrative. They've captured the attention of a diverse consumer base due to their distinctive flavors, captivating aromas, and therapeutic qualities. Beyond the beverage itself, the process of brewing and enjoying tea has become a cherished ritual. As consumers across the United States become increasingly health-conscious, tea consumption, and particularly floral tea, has found resonance with those seeking a healthier lifestyle.

With the ongoing trend of embracing tea culture and the momentum gained by floral teas, the market's trajectory in the United States looks promising. The convergence of flavorful experiences, cultural significance, and health awareness paves the way for continued growth in the coming years. As tea transcends its conventional identity, the journey ahead holds exciting prospects for both the market and consumers alike.

Competitive Analysis:

Key players in the market are Starbucks, SONNENTOR Kräuterhandels GMBH, Halssen Lyon, Twinings, Yogi Tea, TeBella Tea Company, Jing Tea, Teabloom, Davidson's Organics, Dethlefsen & Balk, YORKSHIRE TEA, Tealyra, Ekaterra, and Mother Parkers Tea & Coffee Inc.

A few of the recent developments in the Floral Tea Market are:

In January 2022, Yogi Tea launched a new line of "Prebiotic Balance" teas, which are formulated to support digestive health and contain ingredients such as chicory root, ginger, and peppermint.



