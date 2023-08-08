LiveOne Gamifies Publishing Division, Splitmind, Expands Into $347 Billion Gaming Market by Producing Feature Song “Man Down” for EA Sports’™ Madden NFL 24

- New Track “Man Down” by Canadian singer/songwriter ARDN Featured on Video Game Soundtrack of 36 Platinum Hitmakers, Including Jack Harlow, Wiz Khalifa, Armani White, Marshmello, GRAMMY®-nominee Chika and Kimbra

- ARDN Joins Elite List of Artists that Splitmind Has Worked with Including Drake, Chris Brown, DaBaby and Kodak Black

- ARDN Commands Over 22 Million Music Streams and Over 10 Million TikTok Views

- Madden Average Yearly Sales Estimated at $600 Million and Over $4 Billion in Total Sales**

LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform, announced today that its majority-owned subsidiary, Splitmind , well-known for producing beats and sounds for major artists such as Drake, Chris Brown, Kodak Black, NBA Youngboy, DaBaby and several others, is now making waves in the gaming world. The highly anticipated Madden NFL 24 video game, set to launch by EA Sports™ on August 18, 2023, will feature the Splitmind-produced track "Man Down" by Canadian rap sensation ARDN.

WATCH “MAN DOWN” OFFICIAL VIDEO

In a groundbreaking achievement, this collaboration marks Splitmind's entry into the booming gaming market, valued at an astonishing $347 billion in 2022. (Source: Statista )

Founder of Splitmind, known as "Halfway" Crotinger, shared his excitement about this landmark accomplishment, stating, "Our unwavering commitment to empowering artists and safeguarding their musical legacies aligns perfectly with our venture into the gaming industry. Being a part of the Madden NFL 24 soundtrack is a monumental milestone that propels producers' careers to new heights." Crotinger further elaborated, "The gaming world offers an immense platform for artists to shine, and we are dedicated to exploring every avenue that propels our artists towards enduring success."

The Madden NFL 24 soundtrack is now available for streaming on Apple Music.

**Source: TheFootballUSA.com

About Splitmind

Founded by Aidan “Halfway” Crotinger in 2020, Splitmind is a Los Angeles-based music collective of producers and writers from all over the world, including Grammy-winning, multi-platinum producer Jakik. Splitmind’s catalog includes 40,000 copyrights and 2 billion streams. Splitmind provides an infrastructure that allows creatives to share sounds while retaining their royalties - paving the path to give producers long-term ownership of their copyrights. Splitmind is a majority-owned subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) and was acquired by LiveOne in 2023.

About ARDN

Canadian raised, Burundi-born singer/songwriter ARDN emerged into the hip-hop space in 2018. Paving his own lane, ARDN captivates his audience through storytelling and his melodic flow. As a first generation immigrant, ARDN creates music that clearly draws parallels to his experiences. Taking inspiration from the likes of J. Cole, Smino, and Anderson .Paak, ARDN is a student of his craft. He keeps authenticity at the core of his artistry and creates music that resonates with those who have been counted out. With consistent releases, ARDN is already finding his core fans quickly. After a snippet of "Til The Morning'' took TikTok by storm, ARDN has millions of listeners tuning in to hear what he's working on next. With supporters around the world, ARDN is surely making his own space in the next generation of hip hop artists.

About Madden NFL

Madden NFL (known as John Madden Football until 1993) is an American football sports video game series developed by EA Tiburon for EA Sports. The franchise, named after Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and commentator John Madden, has sold more than 130 million copies as of 2018. Since 2004, it has been the only officially licensed National Football League (NFL) video game series, and has influenced many players and coaches of the physical sport. Among the series' features are detailed playbooks and player statistics and voice commentary in the style of a real NFL television broadcast. As of 2013 the franchise has generated over $4 billion in sales, making it one of the most profitable video game franchises on the market.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, a membership music streaming service, and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.3 billion downloads per year, 350+ hours distributed weekly, and 14M+ monthly unique listeners.

