Neuronetics Reports Record Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) (the “Company” or “Neuronetics”) a commercial stage medical technology company with a strategic vision of transforming the lives of patients whenever and wherever they need help with the best neurohealth therapies in the world, today announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2023.



Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Second quarter 2023 revenue of $17.6 million, an increase of 8% over the second quarter of 2022

U.S. treatment session revenue increased 9% over the second quarter of 2022

Shipped 54 NeuroStar systems



Recent Operational Highlights

BlueCross BlueShield (BCBS) of Michigan updated its healthcare policy, reducing the number of antidepressant medication attempts from four down to two prior to transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment eligibility

Aetna improved its healthcare policy to allow behavioral health nurse practitioners to prescribe TMS and remove a four-month psychotherapy trial before a patient becomes eligible for treatment

Received 510(k) clearance for obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) motor threshold (MT) cap technology

Transitioning to a more advanced contract manufacturer

Recent Marketing Highlights

Achieved milestone of over 156,000 global patients treated with 5.6 million of our treatment sessions, another Company record



“We are pleased to report a solid second quarter, driven in part by a robust 19% year-over-year growth in our local consumable segment. The positive outcomes of our initiatives, such as NeuroStar University, the 5-STARS training program, the PHQ-10 tool, and practice management training, have all contributed to this success,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neuronetics. “As we move forward, we remain fully committed to executing our strategic vision and building on this positive momentum. With a strong track record of execution, we are well-positioned to continue delivering results and making a meaningful impact in the lives of those suffering from mental health disorders.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Revenues by Geography Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Amount Amount % Change (in thousands, except percentages) U.S. $ 17,289 $ 16,132 7 % International 321 197 63 % Total revenues $ 17,610 $ 16,329 8 %

Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $17.6 million, an increase of 8% compared to the revenue of $16.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. During the quarter, total U.S. revenue increased by 7% and international revenue increased by 63% over the second quarter of 2022. The U.S. growth was primarily driven by an increase in NeuroStar treatment session sales. The increase in international growth was mainly due to an increase in NeuroStar Advanced Therapy system sales and treatment session revenue.

U.S. Revenues by Product Category Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Amount Amount % Change (in thousands, except percentages) NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System $ 4,489 $ 4,382 2 % Treatment sessions 12,314 $ 11,295 9 % Other 486 $ 455 7 % Total U.S. revenues $ 17,289 $ 16,132 7 %





U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System Revenues by Type Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Amount Amount % Change (in thousands, except percentages) NeuroStar capital $ 4,301 $ 4,272 1 % Operating lease 67 49 37 % Other 121 61 98 % Total U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy system revenues $ 4,489 $ 4,382 2 %

U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy system revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $4.5 million, an increase of 2% compared to the revenue of $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022, the Company shipped 54 and 59 systems, respectively.

U.S. treatment session revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $12.3 million, an increase of 9% compared to the revenue of $11.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. The revenue growth was primarily driven by an increase in utilization, in particular within our local consumable customer segment.

In the second quarter of 2023, U.S. treatment session revenue per active site was approximately $11,392 compared to approximately $11,280 in the second quarter of 2022.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 72.5%, a decrease of approximately 280 basis points from the second quarter of 2022 gross margin of 75.3%. The decline in gross margin was driven by an increase in amortization expense associated with the latest product release. We also incurred one-time expenses related to our transition to a new contract manufacturer. Without these expenses, gross margin would have been 75.6%.

Operating expenses during the second quarter of 2023 were $20.1 million, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 9%, compared to $22.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $(4.9) million, or $(0.17) per share, as compared to the second quarter 2022 net loss of $(10.4) million, or $(0.39) per share. Net loss per share was based on 28,589,976 and 26,786,778 weighted-average common shares outstanding for the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was $(3.3) million as compared to the second quarter of 2022 EBITDA of $(9.1) million. See the accompanying financial table that reconciles EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to net loss.

Cash and cash equivalents were $45.9 million as of June 30, 2023. This compares to cash and cash equivalents of $70.3 million as of December 31, 2022, and $70.9 million as of June 30, 2022.

BlueCross BlueShield of Michigan Reduces Prior Number of Antidepressant Medication Attempts

BlueCross BlueShield of Michigan expanded transcranial magnetic stimulation (“TMS”) treatment access for depression patients, reducing antidepressant medication attempts from four to two. As the largest payer in the state with over 5.6 million covered lives, BCBS of Michigan’s policy update reflects the momentum in the industry to expand TMS therapy coverage.

Aetna to Allow Behavioral Health Nurse Practitioners to Prescribe TMS

Aetna announced a healthcare policy update that improves access to NeuroStar. The update allows behavioral health nurse practitioners to order and conduct TMS treatment for patients with major depressive disorder and removes the four-month psychotherapy trial requirement before starting TMS treatment. This change aims to reduce access barriers and provide earlier mental health treatment for patients in need.

Received 510(k) Clearance for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (“OCD”) Motor Threshold (“MT”) Cap Technology

The Company received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) clearance for OCD MT cap technology. The OCD MT cap simplifies initial coil placement, shortening treatment time and reducing steps, while offering the same advantages as the current MDD MT cap, including compatibility with Fast MT™ for up to 40%-time savings. The OCD MT cap will be available nationwide in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Business Outlook

For the full year 2023, the Company now expects total revenue to be between $69.0 million and $73.0 million, increasing the bottom end of the range by $1.0 million.

For the full year 2023, the Company now expects total operating expenses to be between $82.0 million and $86.0 million, an improvement from prior guidance of $84.0 million to $88.0 million.

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company expects total revenue between $17.0 million and $18.0 million.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience and the largest TMS company in the industry, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations by designing and developing products that improve the quality of life for people suffering from psychiatric disorders. An FDA-cleared, non-drug, noninvasive treatment for people with depression, Neuronetics’ NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy system is today’s leading TMS treatment for MDD with over 4.8 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is widely researched and backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression outcomes registry. Our NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy system is also FDA-cleared to treat people suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder, as well as for the treatment of comorbid anxiety symptoms (“anxious depression”) for adults with MDD suffering from anxiety symptoms. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment option that produces extraordinary results. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.

NEURONETICS, INC.

Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 17,610 $ 16,329 $ 33,150 $ 30,510 Cost of revenues 4,836 4,039 8,980 7,524 Gross Profit 12,774 12,290 24,170 22,986 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 11,559 13,685 23,461 26,334 General and administrative 6,200 6,356 12,812 12,734 Research and development 2,364 2,045 5,154 3,849 Total operating expenses 20,123 22,086 41,427 42,917 Loss from Operations (7,349 ) (9,796 ) (17,257 ) (19,931 ) Other (income) expense: Interest expense 1,144 1,000 2,396 1,978 Other income, net (3,592 ) (374 ) (4,232 ) (649 ) Net Loss $ (4,901 ) $ (10,422 ) $ (15,421 ) $ (21,260 ) Net loss per share of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.80 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 28,590 26,787 28,316 26,692









NEURONETICS, INC.

Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,905 $ 70,340 Accounts receivable, net 13,145 13,591 Inventory 8,871 8,899 Current portion of net investments in sales-type leases 1,072 1,538 Current portion of prepaid commission expense 2,204 1,997 Current portion of note receivables 1,975 230 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,504 2,174 Total current assets 77,676 98,769 Property and equipment, net 2,108 1,991 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,056 3,327 Net investments in sales-type leases 859 1,222 Prepaid commission expense 7,980 7,568 Long-term notes receivable 4,671 362 Other assets 4,042 3,645 Total Assets $ 100,392 $ 116,884 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,143 $ 2,433 Accrued expenses 8,375 14,837 Deferred revenue 1,674 1,980 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 834 824 Current portion of long-term debt, net — 13,125 Total current liabilities 15,026 33,199 Long-term debt, net 36,713 22,829 Deferred revenue 513 829 Operating lease liabilities 2,663 2,967 Total Liabilities 54,915 59,824 Commitments and contingencies (Note 17) — — Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding on June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value: 200,000 shares authorized; 28,813 and 27,268 shares issued and outstanding on June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively 288 273 Additional paid-in capital 406,502 402,679 Accumulated deficit (361,313 ) (345,892 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 45,477 57,060 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 100,392 $ 116,884









NEURONETICS, INC.

Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (15,421 ) $ (21,260 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,004 657 Allowance for credit losses (266 ) 328 Share-based compensation 3,838 4,455 Non-cash interest expense 322 340 Cost of rental units purchased by customers — 92 Changes in certain assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (5,456 ) (4,013 ) Inventory (7 ) (840 ) Net investment in sales-type leases 828 102 Prepaid commission expense (620 ) (610 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,762 ) 1,517 Accounts payable 1,577 (2,256 ) Accrued expenses (6,462 ) 1,451 Deferred revenue (622 ) (1,095 ) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (24,047 ) (21,132 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software (938 ) (2,040 ) Repayment of notes receivable 113 — Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (825 ) (2,040 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Payments of debt issuance costs (863 ) (90 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 2,500 — Repayment of long-term debt (1,200 ) — Proceeds from exercises of stock options — 52 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities 437 (38 ) Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents (24,435 ) (23,210 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 70,340 94,141 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 45,905 $ 70,931

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (“GAAP”), and should not be construed as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP net loss. However, management uses both the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate and manage the Company’s operations and to better understand its business. Further, management believes the addition of the non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplementary information to, and facilitates analysis by, investors in evaluating the Company’s financial performance, results of operations and trends. The Company’s calculation of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly designated measures reported by other companies, because companies and investors may differ as to what type of events warrant adjustment.

The following table reconciles reported net loss to EBITDA: