GOOD SHEPHERD REHABILITATION NETWORK CHOOSES FIDUCIUS TO HELP CREATE FINANCIAL WELLNESS FOR ALL EMPLOYEES

Distinctive benefit package incorporates human capital approach with online digital content

Allentown, Pennsylvania, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network (GSRN) located in Allentown, Pennsylvania, chose to go with Fiducius to assist its workforce of over 2,000 employees. Fiducius will empower employees with personalized guidance from expert advisors, access to cutting-edge technology, and a holistic approach, ensuring employees reap the full benefits of navigating their unique student loan journey with confidence and success. With this benefit offering, employees gain the knowledge and support to make informed decisions, enabling them to navigate their student loans effectively and take the right steps towards financial health.

The pressing issue of student debt in America has sparked a collective effort to address its impact on individuals' financial well-being. With over $1.7 trillion in outstanding loans affecting more than 45 million Americans, finding solutions becomes paramount. By tackling this crisis, graduates from diverse educational backgrounds can look forward to a brighter financial future, unburdened by the weight of student loan debt. As policymakers and advocates work tirelessly to alleviate this burden, the potential benefits extend beyond individuals to positively influence the economy and society at large.

The Loan Relief benefit is an integrated solution that merges Student Loan Financial Planning℠ with digital enrollment and content, aiming to provide diverse borrowers with multiple pathways to maximize financial wellness. By offering options like Public Service Loan Forgiveness, Fresh Start, SAVE, and other advantageous programs, the benefit seeks to empower borrowers in managing their student loan debt effectively. Through expert guidance and user-friendly technology, the benefit aims to alleviate the burden of student loans for all recipients. By providing comprehensive support and tailored content, borrowers can make informed decisions and navigate the complexities of their loans with confidence. The program's holistic approach ensures that borrowers from various backgrounds can access the resources they need to achieve financial success. Ultimately, the Loan Relief benefit contributes to a brighter financial future for employees and promotes financial stability and well-being.

“We are thrilled to add Fiducius as a vendor,” said Becky Casper, Manager, Payroll and Benefits at Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network. “We understand the importance of providing access to financial well-being benefits and resources as our employees navigate a path to financial prosperity. Fiducius aligns with what we sought in a vendor.”

Fiducius offers a human capital approach, providing employees with both a dedicated advisor and access to a comprehensive suite of custom digital content and curriculum. This unique combination ensures personalized guidance and self-directed learning opportunities.



"Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network really puts the employee first,” said Ross Weintraub, Director, Business Development at Fiducius. “With the rollout of our enterprise benefit, it’s exciting to see our human capital approach be combined with a digital content offering.”

-# # #-

About Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network

Good Shepherd Rehabilitation , an independent, not-for-profit rehabilitation network with more than 60 locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, is committed to transforming the lives of people of all ages and abilities through curiosity, creativity, expertise, and innovation. Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Good Shepherd specializes in the treatment of spinal cord injury, brain injury, stroke, major multi-trauma, pulmonary disease, respiratory failure, musculoskeletal/orthopedics, and complex pediatric conditions. Good Shepherd also partners with Penn Medicine to provide rehabilitation and specialty services in the greater Philadelphia area and New Jersey through Good Shepherd Penn Partners .



About Fiducius

Since 2011, Fiducius has been providing student loan and education assistance benefits, enabling employers to meet their recruitment, retention, and productivity objectives while empowering employees to attain financial well-being. The company offers a comprehensive array of voluntary and employer-sponsored benefits, such as Loan Relief, Loan Contribution, and Tuition Reimbursement. With their proprietary Student Loan Financial Planning service, Fiducius merges expert Advisors and cutting-edge technology to ensure all employees find the optimal solution for their unique circumstances. Fiducius boasts a vast portfolio of over 2,500 employers, including 125 healthcare systems, hospitals, and providers, making it a trusted partner in the field. For more information, please visit www.getfiducius.com.

Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network: Mike Walbert Marketing & Communications Manager mwalbert@gsrh.org Fiducius: Patrick Connelly Business Development / Communications BD@getfiducius.com