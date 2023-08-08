Applied Digital and ZEDEDA Form a Strategic Partnership to Provide New On-Demand Transmutable AI Cloud Service

SAN JOSE, Calif. and DALLAS, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: APLD) (“Applied Digital”), a designer, builder, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure designed for High-Performance Computing (“HPC”) applications, today announced it has formed a strategic partnership with ZEDEDA, the leader in edge orchestration. The strategic partnership will enable Applied Digital to use ZEDEDA’s award-winning management and orchestration software solution, powering Applied Digital’s new integrated on-demand Transmutable AI cloud service offering to address the exploding demand for AI computing resources and infrastructure.



Transmutable AI allows customer workloads to run seamlessly across a commutable infrastructure environment. This new service will augment Applied Digital’s recently launched AI cloud service by leveraging Applied Digital’s bare-metal infrastructure. By integrating ZEDEDA’s management and orchestration service, this offering will enable enterprise customers to purchase and use GPU resources on-demand and at scale across all of Applied Digital’s data centers for both virtualized and bare-metal edge and cloud AI environments.

The service will provide customers with a seamless experience, encapsulating dynamic on-demand and long-term allocation, fully integrated with orchestration, storage, and networking across all instances and applications. Customers will be able to purchase GPU resources by the hour and allocate any Applied Digital resources needed during a project's initial development, enabling effortless scaling as the project progresses into production. The new service is expected to go live during the second half of 2023.

“As our customers leverage AI workloads and HPC applications in increasingly new and innovative ways, we must be able to provide the resources they need where and when they need them,” said Wes Cummins, CEO of Applied Digital. “ZEDEDA’s cloud-native orchestration platform, coupled with our next-generation proprietary data center assets, provides the ideal foundation for us to seamlessly deliver these resources.”

The surge in AI and machine learning-based applications has created new demands from customers to dynamically access the compute resources needed to execute and scale critical AI, machine learning, and HPC workloads.

“We’re excited to partner with Applied Digital,” said Said Ouissal, founder and CEO of ZEDEDA. “We believe the cloud computing paradigm should be extended everywhere, and we have already witnessed this at the far edge of the network. Generative AI is now demanding new learning and inference infrastructure requirements, specifically in power efficient environments, validating that edge computing is truly ubiquitous and transformative”.

To learn more about ZEDEDA’s cloud-native orchestration solution please visit www.ZEDEDA.com. To learn more about Applied Digital’s cloud compute services, please visit https://applieddigital.com/cloud-services/.

About ZEDEDA

ZEDEDA makes edge computing effortless, open, and intrinsically secure — extending the cloud experience to the edge. ZEDEDA reduces the cost of managing and orchestrating distributed edge infrastructure and applications while increasing visibility, security and control. ZEDEDA delivers a distributed, cloud-native edge management and orchestration solution, simplifying the security and remote management of edge infrastructure and applications at scale.

ZEDEDA ensures extensibility and flexibility by utilizing an open partner ecosystem with a robust app marketplace and leveraging an open architecture from the Linux Foundation. ZEDEDA delivers instant time to value, has thousands of nodes under management and is backed by world-class investors with teams in the United States, Germany and India. For more information, visit www.ZEDEDA.com .

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: APLD) designs, develops, and operates next-generation data centers across North America to provide digital infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing high-performance computing (HPC) industry. Find more information at www.applieddigital.com. Follow us on Twitter at @APLDdigital.

