Infinity Home Services Adds its Thirteenth and Fourteenth Brands, Driving Continued Expansion in New and Existing Markets

Resnick Roofing Partnership Provides New Footprint in the Northeast and GF Sprague Partnership Expands Infinity’s Operations in New England

NEW BERLIN, Wis., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinity Home Services (“Infinity”, “IHS”, or the “Company”), a leading provider of residential roofing replacement and other exterior home services, announced today that it has partnered with two leading roofing replacement and other exterior home services businesses – Resnick Roofing & Contracting (“Resnick”) and GF Sprague & Company (“GF Sprague”).



Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin, Infinity is a leading provider of non-discretionary roofing replacement and other exterior home services. Infinity partners with market-leading local businesses to help them accelerate growth through technology, marketing, and other organic growth strategies. The Company has completed twelve add-on acquisitions since inception, expanding its operations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Midwest, and Pacific Northwest regions. In December 2022, Infinity partnered with Los Angeles-based private equity firms, LightBay Capital and Freeman Spogli & Co., to accelerate its growth trajectory.

Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Needham, Massachusetts, respectively, Resnick adds a footprint in the Northeast and GF Sprague further expands Infinity’s presence in New England. The businesses will benefit from Infinity’s extensive tools and resources as they expand their local market share. Both companies will retain their brand, headquarters, and management teams.

"We are extremely excited to announce our collaboration with Resnick, GF Sprague, and their respective leadership teams," said Josh Sparks, CEO of Infinity. “The shared vision and values of Resnick, GF Sprague, and the broader Infinity team create a solid foundation for success, and we look forward to working closely with the collective team to unlock new opportunities and achieve even greater heights together.”

David Burcham, Partner at LightBay Capital, and Brad Brutocao, Partner at Freeman Spogli & Co., said, “Through partnerships with brands like Resnick and GF Sprague, Infinity is able to pool expertise and resources across its family of entrepreneur-led brands and leadership teams. We are excited to offer our support to Resnick and GF Sprague, and look forward to providing them with tools to help accelerate market expansion while continuing to offer the highest-quality service to their communities."

About Infinity Home Services

Infinity is a fast-growing, full-service exterior remodeling company founded in 1997 in Wisconsin by entrepreneurs driven by passion. Infinity approaches exterior remodeling in an unconventional way – putting their employees and customers first. Infinity takes great pride in the work they do and understands the importance of protecting their customers’ investment. The Company’s roofing, siding, and window projects are done with the best materials and installed by professional technicians – guaranteeing quality every time. Today, Infinity consists of fourteen market-leading brands across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Midwest, and Pacific Northwest regions. For more information, please visit www.infinityhomeservices.com.

About Resnick Roofing & Contracting

Founded by Adam Resnick in 2018, Resnick Roofing & Contracting is a roofing and exterior home services business headquartered in Gibsonia, Pennsylvania. Resnick provides roofing, roof-integrated solar panels, siding, and gutter replacement services across the greater Pittsburgh area. Resnick is dedicated to delivering the ultimate customer experience.

About GF Sprague & Company

Founded by Jerry Sprague in 1969, GF Sprague & Company is a roofing and exterior home services business headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. GF Sprague provides roofing, chimney, and gutter replacement services across the greater Boston area. GF Sprague was founded on the principle of “Serving our Existing Customers First”, which is a testament to their strong customer service and longstanding relationships.

About LightBay Capital

LightBay Capital is a Los Angeles-based growth-focused private equity firm that applies a flexible capital approach to middle-market investing. Primarily focused on the healthcare, consumer, and business services industries, LightBay invests across the capital structure and in all market environments to help accelerate the growth of high-quality companies. For more information, please visit www.lightbay.com. To discuss investment opportunities, please contact David Leeney at dleeney@lightbay.com.

About Freeman Spogli & Co.

Freeman Spogli & Co. is a private equity firm dedicated exclusively to investing in and partnering with management in consumer and distribution companies in the United States. Since its founding in 1983, Freeman Spogli has invested over $5.7 billion in 70 portfolio companies with an aggregate transaction value of over $28 billion and has completed over 180 add-on acquisitions with its portfolio companies. Freeman Spogli is currently making investments from FS Equity Partners VIII, L.P. and has offices in Los Angeles and New York. For more information, please visit www.freemanspogli.com. To discuss investment opportunities, please contact Richard Prestegaard at rprestegaard@fsny.com .

