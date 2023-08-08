Worksport Presents Power Electronics Team

Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW) (the “Company” or “Worksport”) is pleased to present its Canadian-based Power Electronics team, a very strong group that is responsible for 100% of the Company's renewable energy design research and development. The team, led by Director of Engineering Dr. Rafael Oliveira, consists of employees and contractors having advanced degrees, including masters and doctorate degrees, along with substantial electrical and electromechanical industry experiences.



"We believe Worksport’s partners and investors should know how strong our Power Electronics team is in Canada, both academically and industrially, and demonstrates that, in addition to the new separate R&D facility in Missouri, there is a group working on renewable energy solutions that is among the best in the industry," Dr. Oliveira said. "These solutions include high-density power electronics design and implementation, high discharge lithium-ion battery packs, heat management systems, photovoltaic (PV) solutions for automotive applications, and power interfaces to integrate with other systems and sustainable energy sources."

"We are very proud of our Canadian Power Electronics Team," said Worksport CEO Steven Rossi. "They provide the Company with the highest level of experience in state-of-the-art, sustainable energy engineering and also have superior understanding of consumer and industrial needs that we expect to help the Company achieve leadership in the sustainable and renewable energy markets."

Among those on Worksport's Canadian Power Electronics team are:

Dr. Rafael Oliveira, Ph.D., Director of Engineering: Rafael has 23 years of experience working on engineering projects and 13 years as a professor. After earning his doctorate at Ryerson University (now Toronto Metropolitan University), Rafael was a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Toronto, where he developed a mathematical model for automotive wireless charging coil behavior and built many different coil topologies, aiming to increase system magnetic coupling for off-center situations. His main research focus is power electronic converter topologies and control, especially switched capacitor converters. Automotive wireless charging and general renewable energy systems are also part of his research interests.

Dr. Amir Yazdani, Ph.D., Consultant: Having earned his doctorate degree in engineering, Amir became a professor with the Department of Electrical, Computer and Biomedical Engineering at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU). His career features more than 25 years of industrial as well as academic experience with a focus on the design and development of power electronic converters for railway signaling, wind and PV energy systems, industrial applications, and consumer electronics. He has served as a consultant in the public and private sectors and has taught many undergraduate as well as post-graduate courses in such subjects as power electronics, signal electronics, electric machines, and electric vehicles.

Dr. Arvind H. Kadam, Ph.D., Engineering and R&D Team Lead: Arvind earned his doctorate degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Ontario Tech University in Canada, along with his masters degree in Power Electronics and Drives and bachelors degree in Electronics from the University of Mumbai in India. Arvind has over six years of engineering experience in the design and development of AC-DC, DC-DC power converters, power electronics, embedded systems, and software/test engineering, in industry and research environments.

Kyle Muehlegg, MASc., Systems Engineer: Kyle received his bachelors and masters of science degrees in Electrical Engineering from the University of Toronto. He specializes in renewable energy and energy storage technology, including integration to existing utility infrastructure and new infrastructure methods. His research interests include control systems, power electronics, microgrids (DC & AC), electric vehicles and energy management methods.

Luciano Fonseca Chaves, MSc., Sr. Manager of Electrical Engineering: Luciano’s experience includes leading the Electrical R&D team in developing hardware and software for power converters for automotive and defense industries. He collaborated with cross-functional engineering teams from automakers in Europe and North America to ensure project success. Luciano also was an Electrical Engineering professor and researcher in Brazil, where he was responsible for mentoring students and performing R&D projects with industries from different sector like Electro-Electronics, Oil and Gas, Food, Steel and Chemical industries.

Ajeethkumar (AJ) Angappan, Electromechanical Engineer: AJ earned his postgraduate certificate in advanced mechanical design and practical elements of mechanical engineering from Fanshawe College. He has experience in complete product design cycle from ideation and sketching to final design and production and is adept at utilizing advanced CAD software and simulation tools to create detailed designs, perform analyses, and optimize performance. AJ also possesses a strong understanding of materials science, ensuring that the chosen materials meet the required specifications and standards..

Sandra Aragon Aviles, MASc., R&D and PV Engineer: Sandra earned her masters degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Ontario Tech University, where she designed, simulated, and developed a system to melt the snow in winter on solar panels, developed a literature review on power electronics-based solutions to interface solar-PV, smart grid, and electrified transportation, and lead individual and group lessons for undergraduate students. Since joining Worksport, Sandra has focused on energy storage and renewable energy solutions.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit investors.worksport.com

