IO Biotech Announces Abstract Accepted for Poster Presentation at ESMO Congress 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win® technology platform, announced today an abstract related to the company’s Phase 2 basket trial of IO102-IO103 as an investigational agent in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in solid tumors (IOB-022/KN-D38) has been accepted for poster presentation at the ESMO Congress 2023 being held in Madrid from October 20-24, 2023.



Presentation Details

Title: A Phase 2 trial of the IO102-IO103 vaccine plus pembrolizumab: preliminary analysis for first line (1L) treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN)

Presenter: Jonathan Riess, MD

Poster Number: 1038P

The poster will be available on the “Posters & Publications” page of the IO Biotech website at the start of the meeting.

About IO102-IO103

IO102-IO103 is an investigational immune-modulating cancer vaccine designed to target the immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by the proteins indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase (IDO) and PD-L1. The company is currently conducting a Phase 3 trial (IOB-013/KN-D18; NCT05155254) evaluating IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab in first-line advanced melanoma patients, and a Phase 2 basket trial (IOB-022/KN-D38; NCT05077709).

About IOB-022/KN-D38 Phase 2 Solid Tumor Basket Trial

IOB-022/KN-D38 (NCT05077709) is a non-comparative, open label trial to investigate the safety and efficacy of IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab in each of the following first-line advanced cancers: non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN), and urothelial bladder cancer (UBC). The clinical trial is sponsored by IO Biotech and conducted in collaboration with Merck. IO Biotech maintains global commercial rights to IO102-IO103.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer vaccines based on its T-win® vaccine platform. The T-win platform is a novel approach to cancer vaccines designed to activate T cells to target the most important immunosuppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment. IO Biotech is advancing in clinical trials its lead cancer vaccine candidate, IO102-IO103, targeting IDO and PD-L1, and through preclinical development its other pipeline candidates. IO Biotech is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has US headquarters in New York, New York.

For further information, please visit www.iobiotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, including regarding future clinical trials and results, are based on IO Biotech’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Except to the extent required by law, IO Biotech undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact:

Maryann Cimino, Director of Investor Relations

IO Biotech, Inc.

617-710-7305

mci@iobiotech.com