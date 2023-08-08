Former FBI Assistant Director in Charge and Cybersecurity Expert Michael J. Driscoll Joins FTI Consulting

WASHINGTON, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Michael J. Driscoll as a Senior Managing Director within the firm’s Cybersecurity practice.



Mr. Driscoll, who brings his strong leadership background to the Cybersecurity team in New York, joins with more than 26 years of experience in cybersecurity, intelligence, criminal and national security. In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Driscoll will focus on performing complex cybersecurity investigations, having worked on several high-profile cyber incidents over the last two decades. He will also assist clients with building their cyber preparedness and response programs.

Mr. Driscoll will place particular attention on the New York market, helping organizations manage their enterprise risk, with a focus on cybersecurity and investigations. He most recently served as the Assistant Director in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s New York office, directing more than 2,400 employees and task force personnel from 60 different agencies.

“As the head of the largest FBI field office in the country, Mike conducted investigations across the globe involving national security threats, white collar crime, cybersecurity incidents and insider threats,” said Anthony J. Ferrante, Global Leader of FTI Consulting’s Cybersecurity practice. “His extensive experience with real-world, complex challenges and high-stakes crises will be invaluable to our clients navigating the same issues. We are thrilled to add Mike as a leader to our New York office.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Driscoll said, “Global criminal organizations have impacted major organizations worldwide, proving no organization is immune to cybersecurity risks, especially as the threat landscape continues to evolve. I look forward to working alongside my experienced FTI Consulting colleagues as we help our clients take on the unique risks they are facing and perform complex investigations to determine exactly what happened post-incident.”

The appointment of Mr. Driscoll continues the expansion of the firm’s global capabilities, following the appointment of Eva Kwok, who joined the Cybersecurity practice in June as a Senior Managing Director based in Hong Kong.

