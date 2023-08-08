Healthmap Solutions Announces Kidney Health Management Program Partnership with Triple-S Management Corporation

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthmap Solutions, Inc. (Healthmap), an NCQA-accredited Kidney Population Health Management company, announced its partnership today with Triple-S Management Corporation (Triple-S), a health services organization based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This partnership introduces Healthmap’s proven NCQA-accredited Kidney Population Health Management program to Triple-S members living with chronic kidney disease (CKD).



Healthmap’s program improves care and lowers costs for patients with kidney disease using advanced technology, advanced predictive analytics, machine learning, clinical expertise, and face-to-face interactions with providers and members in Puerto Rico. Through collaboration with patients and a full spectrum of Triple-S network providers, the Healthmap team supports holistic, patient-centered care, focusing on engagement, early identification, slowing disease progression, and planned renal replacement therapy while reducing unneeded emergency visits, hospital admissions, and readmissions.

This partnership represents a significant milestone in Healthmap’s relationship with GuideWell, one of Healthmap’s key investors. GuideWell is the parent company of Triple-S, as well as Florida Blue, which has been partnered with Healthmap for over two years.

“We are thrilled that Triple-S has decided to work with us to improve the lives of their members with CKD,” says Healthmap’s President, Joe Vattamattam. “Triple-S’s mission is closely aligned with Healthmap’s value proposition, and we are excited to work together to make an impact on kidney health outcomes in Puerto Rico. In addition, at Healthmap we know that healthcare is local, especially on the island, so to be a part of the Puerto Rico healthcare community, we will be establishing a service center on the island while looking to hire residents of Puerto Rico.”

For Triple-S, offering its members the best care is part of its mission to enable healthy lives. “Our patients with chronic kidney conditions require and deserve specialized care like the program Healthmap is offering us. Now, through this enhanced program, they will receive holistic care and treatment focused on improving their health. At the same time, we continue strengthening our health services with this agreement,” said Dr. José Novoa, Triple-S's Chief Medical Officer.

Healthmap Solutions is an NCQA-accredited Kidney Population Health Management company serving health plans, health systems, accountable care organizations, and provider groups seeking a value-based solution to improve the lives of Americans living with chronic kidney disease. Using its advanced predictive analytics technology and clinical expertise, Healthmap provides early kidney disease identification and recommends clinically proven interventions to delay or slow disease progression. Healthmap Care Navigation teams work with patients and the full spectrum of a health plan’s providers to maintain access, minimize disruption and deliver personalized whole-person care from their trusted provider. Healthmap’s approach is to proactively plan care transitions and optimize renal replacement therapy, with a focus on in-home dialysis treatment and transplant. This approach improves care, outcomes, and patient experience while lowering total medical costs for health plans and provider groups.

Triple-S Management, a health services company, serves more than 1 million customers in Puerto Rico, which represents nearly one-third of the island’s population. With over 60 years of experience, it is the premier insurance and managed care brand, with the largest customer base and broadest provider networks on the island. Triple-S Management has the exclusive right to use the Blue Cross Blue Shield name and mark throughout Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, the British Virgin Islands and Anguilla, and offers a broad portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid segments. Triple-S Management is also a well-known brand in the life insurance and property and casualty insurance segments in Puerto Rico, with strong customer relationships and a significant market share.

