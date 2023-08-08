Leaders Oil Field Equipment signs Premium Membership agreement with Equipment Hound to Enhance B2B E-commerce Presence

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interfield Global Software Inc. (NEO: IFSS) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its 100% owned e-commerce site Equipment Hound, the leading B2B e-commerce marketplace for industrial equipment, has signed its latest membership agreement with Leaders Oil Field Equipment LLC (“Leaders Oil Field Equipment”), a prominent supplier of specialized oil and gas equipment. Through this addition, Equipment Hound aims to expand its range of offerings, providing businesses worldwide with access to premium oil field equipment conveniently and efficiently.



Leaders Oil Field Equipment brings a wealth of expertise and a strong reputation in the oil and gas industry. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge solutions and top-quality equipment, their values align perfectly with Equipment Hound's commitment to simplifying the procurement process for businesses of all sizes.

Equipment Hound users will now have direct access to Leaders Oil Field Equipment's extensive inventory, which includes a wide array of oil field machinery, tools, and accessories. This new addition is set to benefit businesses operating in the oil and gas sector, enabling them to source the equipment they need from a trusted and reliable supplier.

"We are thrilled to welcome Leaders Oil Field Equipment to our ever-growing family of suppliers on Equipment Hound," said Steele Hemmerich, President of Interfield Global Software Inc, "Their expertise in providing top-notch oil field equipment will significantly enrich our platform, ensuring that our users have access to the latest advancements in the industry to enhance their operations."

By joining the Equipment Hound B2B e-commerce marketplace, Leaders Oil Field Equipment gains access to a vast network of potential customers, offering a global platform to showcase their products and expand their market reach.

With Leaders Oil Field Equipment now on board, Equipment Hound continues to solidify its position as the go-to destination for businesses seeking industrial equipment solutions across diverse sectors.

About Equipment Hound: Equipment Hound is a leading B2B e-commerce marketplace that connects businesses with a vast array of industrial equipment suppliers. By providing a seamless platform for equipment sourcing, Equipment Hound enables businesses to streamline their procurement processes, saving time and effort while accessing top-quality products.

About Leaders Oil Field Equipment LLC: Leaders Oil Field Equipment is a reputable supplier of specialized oil and gas equipment, known for its commitment to excellence and cutting-edge solutions. With extensive experience in the industry, Leaders Oil Field Equipment is a trusted partner for businesses seeking high-performance equipment to enhance their operations.

About Interfield Global Software Inc.

The Company is a publicly listed company, with its common shares listed on the Neo Exchange Inc. (NEO: IFSS) and operates in Dubai, U.A.E through its wholly owned subsidiary, Interfield Software Solutions LLC (“Interfield Solutions”).

Interfield Solutions is a software company that services numerous industrial segments worldwide including oil and gas, mining and renewables. Interfield Solutions has two operating divisions, E-commerce and Software as a Service. Equipment Hound, the company’s flagship product of its E-commerce division, is an industrial equipment marketplace that connects buyers and suppliers around the globe. Equipment Hound manages a catalogue of equipment from various suppliers and provides procurement solutions for buyers. It includes features such as requests for quotes, logistics support and third-party verification. ToolSuite, the company’s flagship product of its Software as a Service division, is a cloud based data collection and management platform that digitizes industrial processes and provides real-time auditable data for clients.

