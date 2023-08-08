Veho Appoints Seasoned Public Company CEO and Growth Strategist Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors

Goldsmith’s two decades of experience scaling startups and leading multi-billion dollar companies will be instrumental in propelling Veho forward during an already monumental growth period

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veho , the company revolutionizing package delivery and returns for the modern economy, today appointed Dan Goldsmith to its Board of Directors.



Goldsmith is the CEO of Tendo, a software company providing seamless, consumer-driven experiences throughout the healthcare journey. Previously, he served as the CEO of Instructure (INST), and was a C-level executive at Veeva Systems (VEEV) providing leadership from its early days through a successful IPO. With over two decades of operational experience building and scaling companies across healthcare, life sciences, and education industries, Goldsmith brings highly relevant expertise to the board in navigating and scaling innovative businesses with complex, distributed stakeholder networks.

Goldsmith has been a trusted advisor and believer in Veho’s mission since backing the company as a seed investor in 2019. To-date, Veho has raised nearly $300M in funding from additional high-profile investors, including Tiger Global, Softbank Vision Fund, General Catalyst, The Chainsmokers’ Mantis VC Fund, and the founders and CEOs of retailers like Allbirds, Everlane, Harry’s, and Warby Parker. Since its last funding round, Veho has tripled revenue growth, expanded from 14 to 42 markets, including 11 new markets across the Northeast in June this year, scaled its doorstep pickups and reverse logistics capabilities across its entire network, and welcomed an increasing number of Fortune 100 retailers onto its roster.

“Dan is a proven go-to-market expert for enterprise businesses and a master of long-term strategy. His experience scaling high growth, high potential businesses will be valuable as we take Veho’s revenue growth to the next level,” said Itamar Zur, CEO and co-founder of Veho. “We’re excited to have Dan’s expertise on the board as we continue to expand our product offering and our geographic footprint to reach even more brand partners and end customers.”

“Veho has been on an incredible growth trajectory since I first met the team. As the retail industry continues to face new supply chain hurdles, I’m more confident than ever in Veho’s ability to remove pain points for brands when it comes to shipping and returns,” said Goldsmith. “I look forward to leveraging my operations experience to help drive innovation forward at Veho and in e-commerce overall.”

Founded in 2016, Veho serves major brands such as Saks, Nordstrom, Rent the Runway, HelloFresh, and Nespresso. It currently operates in 42 markets across the United States, and has on-time delivery (OTD) north of 99% with a 4.9/5 customer satisfaction score, making it the highest-rated shipping platform in the country.

About Veho

Veho’s mission is to power the future of commerce by making shopping, shipping and returns work seamlessly for everyone. Through an innovative end-to-end logistics infrastructure powered by the latest technology and designed for the needs of brands and consumers. Veho is reinventing shipping, and all parts of the post-purchase experience as we know it. Veho removes the pain from delivery and returns and creates new powerful opportunities for brands to engage and build deep loyalty with their customers, and delight them like never before.

