Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,549 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,974 in the last 365 days.

Enovix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), an advanced silicon battery company, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences in August and September:

Oppenheimer 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Location: Virtual

Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference
Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023
Location: Boston, Mass.
Presentation: 8:00 AM ET
Webcast link: Available here

Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Location: Nashville, Tenn.

Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference
Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
Location: Dana Point, Calif.

Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Location: Minneapolis, Minn.

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firms. Live webcasts of conference presentations, where applicable, can be accessed by selecting Events under the News and Events section of the Enovix website at https://ir.enovix.com. Replays of webcasts will be archived following presentations, also in the Events section.

About Enovix
Enovix is on a mission to power the technologies of the future. Everything from IoT, mobile and computing devices, to the vehicle you drive, needs a better battery. The company’s disruptive architecture enables a battery with high energy density and capacity without compromising safety. Enovix is scaling its silicon-anode, lithium-ion battery manufacturing capabilities to meet customer demand. For more information visit www.enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation
Kristin Atkins
Phone: +1 (650) 815-6934
Email: katkins@enovix.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation
Charles Anderson
Phone: +1 (612) 229-9729
Email: canderson@enovix.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Enovix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more