Enovix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), an advanced silicon battery company, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences in August and September:



Oppenheimer 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Location: Virtual

Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Location: Boston, Mass.

Presentation: 8:00 AM ET

Webcast link: Available here

Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Location: Dana Point, Calif.

Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Location: Minneapolis, Minn.

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firms. Live webcasts of conference presentations, where applicable, can be accessed by selecting Events under the News and Events section of the Enovix website at https://ir.enovix.com. Replays of webcasts will be archived following presentations, also in the Events section.

About Enovix

Enovix is on a mission to power the technologies of the future. Everything from IoT, mobile and computing devices, to the vehicle you drive, needs a better battery. The company’s disruptive architecture enables a battery with high energy density and capacity without compromising safety. Enovix is scaling its silicon-anode, lithium-ion battery manufacturing capabilities to meet customer demand. For more information visit www.enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

