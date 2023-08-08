Enovix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), an advanced silicon battery company, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences in August and September:
Oppenheimer 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Location: Virtual
Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference
Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023
Location: Boston, Mass.
Presentation: 8:00 AM ET
Webcast link: Available here
Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Location: Nashville, Tenn.
Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference
Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
Location: Dana Point, Calif.
Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Location: Minneapolis, Minn.
Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firms. Live webcasts of conference presentations, where applicable, can be accessed by selecting Events under the News and Events section of the Enovix website at https://ir.enovix.com. Replays of webcasts will be archived following presentations, also in the Events section.
About Enovix
Enovix is on a mission to power the technologies of the future. Everything from IoT, mobile and computing devices, to the vehicle you drive, needs a better battery. The company’s disruptive architecture enables a battery with high energy density and capacity without compromising safety. Enovix is scaling its silicon-anode, lithium-ion battery manufacturing capabilities to meet customer demand. For more information visit www.enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Enovix Corporation
Kristin Atkins
Phone: +1 (650) 815-6934
Email: katkins@enovix.com
For investor inquiries, please contact:
Enovix Corporation
Charles Anderson
Phone: +1 (612) 229-9729
Email: canderson@enovix.com