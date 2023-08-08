Baker Hughes and Avports Sign Agreement to Develop Lower-carbon Energy Solutions for Airport Industry

Collaboration accelerates development and adoption of airport-specific microgrids to address energy demand and help meet airline industry’s net-zero emissions targets



HOUSTON and DULLES, Va., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Tuesday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with airport management and operations company Avports to develop, implement and operate onsite microgrid solutions for the airport industry. The collaboration agreement addresses emissions reduction and the global industry’s goal to focus on zero-emission buildings, horizontal airport infrastructure, vehicles and aircraft systems.

At their managed airport locations, Avports focuses on airport innovation and sustainability initiatives that include power resilience and using power solutions such as green hydrogen. With Baker Hughes’ broad energy technology portfolio, which includes both hydrogen-ready turbines and heat recovery solutions ideal for microgrid applications, this collaboration will accelerate the adoption and development of customized microgrids to address each airport’s specific needs.

"Baker Hughes' commitment to emissions reductions has allowed us to develop and successfully deploy low-carbon and hydrogen technologies to advance the energy transition in many industries," said Bob Perez, vice president of Project Development at Baker Hughes. "The opportunity to bring these solutions to airports, in collaboration with Avports' proven track record in airport management, is very promising as the increasing needs and demands of these infrastructures must be more resilient, efficient and cost-effective."

Together, Avports and Baker Hughes are committed to a more sustainable industry that will bring maximum value to airport owners, users and communities.

"Providing a technical and economic roadmap to airports to meet their energy needs of the future is key as an airport management and operations company," said Jorge Roberts, CEO of Avports. "Our partnership with Baker Hughes brings world-class technology and know-how together with our ability to support airport customers to realize these solutions at their facility."

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner, and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

About Avports - www.avports.com

Avports is the most experienced American-owned and based airport manager and operator, with over 650 employees and a 96-year track record. Founded in 1927 as the airport infrastructure operator division of Pan American World Airways, Avports has operated more than 30 airports, aviation facilities, and passenger terminals in the United States, including 52 years of active operations in New York State. Avports currently delivers airport operations and management services at 11 airports in the US, located in seven different states.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Baker Hughes Media Relations

Adrienne M. Lynch

+1 713-906-8407

adrienne.lynch@bakerhughes.com

Avports Media Relations:

Nancy Richardson

+1 610-952-2595

nancy@alchemy365network.com

Baker Hughes Investor Relations

Chase Mulvehill

+1 281-809-9088

investor.relations@bakerhughes.com