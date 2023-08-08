Community Association Services of Indiana To Host Free Webinar On Budgeting And Investments For Managed Community Board Members

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Association Services of Indiana (CASI) invites you to attend its upcoming board education seminar. This free educational event will highlight budget planning, expense categorizing, expense reporting, the various types of reserve fund investments, and association tax filing. It is part of CASI’s ongoing “7 at 7” board education series designed to teach board members about essential aspects of community management year-round. An open-forum, question-and-answer session will immediately follow the presentation.

What:

Free Budgeting & Investments Webinar

Who:

Douglas Jones, CPA

Corner Nowling & Associates

When:

Thursday, August 10, 2023, from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. EST

Where:

To RSVP for this free virtual event, please click here.

