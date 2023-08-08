JumpCloud Named to Prestigious MES Midmarket 100 by The Channel Company

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced that Midsize Enterprise Services (MES), a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized JumpCloud on its 2023 MES Midmarket 100 list . The MES Midmarket 100 list recognizes today’s biggest IT movers and shakers who have set themselves apart as forward-thinking technology providers that support the growth and innovation of midmarket organizations.



MES defines the midmarket as an organization with an annual revenue of $50M-$2B and/or 100-2,500 total supported users/seats. Companies were selected due to their go-to-market strategy, how they serve the midmarket, and the strength of their midmarket product portfolios.

JumpCloud offers an open directory platform with a breadth of technical features that can be easily and centrally managed all while keeping users, their activity, and their devices secure. The JumpCloud platform provides enterprise-level identity and access management for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) without enterprise-level cost. JumpCloud empowers organizations to pursue a Zero Trust security approach by establishing trusted identities, trusted networks, trusted devices, and conditional access control policies to manage how and what resources users can access. Centralizing single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), directory services, device management, password management, remote assist, and more, JumpCloud’s directory platform offers flexibility and cost-savings for IT admins looking to migrate from closed, aging, and poorly patched legacy IT infrastructure that fails to meet modern IT needs.

“The MES Midmarket 100 list recognizes key vendors that are invested in the growth and development of midmarket organizations. According to the National Center for the Middle Market, there are nearly 200,000 U.S. middle market businesses that represent one-third of private sector GDP, employing approximately 48 million people,” said Adam Dennison, vice president, midsize enterprise services, The Channel Company. “The midmarket is a major driver of our economy and that’s why I’m so proud of the vendors and executives identified on this elite list for their consistent commitment to helping midmarket organizations succeed and thrive. They should be applauded and commended for their dedication to this vital market segment.”

“Our platform delivers automation, security, and access for thousands of customers and partners around the world and we’re honored to be on the CRN MES Midmarket 100,” said Eric Brown, vice president of corporate marketing, JumpCloud. “This recognition from CRN is a testament to the value we deliver to our MSPs and other partners as they shift from legacy, on-prem, point solutions and embrace our platform approach.”

Winners were selected based on their consistent commitment to helping the midmarket segment succeed and thrive in today’s fast-paced digital economy. The MES Midmarket 100 list is featured online at https://www.crn.com/midmarket100 .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has a global user base of more than 200,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

