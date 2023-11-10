Atlantic Management Company, Inc. Advises on ESOP Transaction for Baessler Homes
Baessler Homes Becomes 100% Employee-Owned Through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP)
The Atlantic team was patient with our questions and their timely responses were clear and concise. They were thorough in their analysis and we look forward to working with them for future valuations.”PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Baessler Group, PBC (Baessler Homes or the Company) is pleased to announce the transition to employee ownership by becoming 100% employee-owned through the creation of a newly formed ESOP. Atlantic Management Company, Inc. (Atlantic) served as independent financial advisor to the ESOP trustee.
— Tanya Smith, Chief Financial Officer
Baessler Homes, based in Greeley, Colorado, has been a prominent homebuilder since 1968, crafting over 3,600 homes throughout Northern Colorado. Committed to living out its company values, Baessler Homes is the destination for attainable homeownership with a passion for the homebuyer experience and leaving a lasting impact on the communities its serves. The Company has established itself as a Public Benefit Corporation, which enables it to further its mission of stewarding resources to maximize its impact for God's Kingdom, in a culture that encourages growth of each team member. This transition to an employee-owned company further emphasizes that commitment to the Team and protecting the company culture.
Sandra Smith of Atlantic noted, "We are thrilled to be a part of creating employee ownership for Baessler Homes and excited for the new employee owners. We can't wait to see the great things they will do for the Company as they lead it through its next chapter."
About Atlantic Management Company founded in 1968, Atlantic is a leading financial and transaction advisory firm that provides ESOP, merger and acquisition, and business valuation services for privately owned middle-market companies.
