Activated Carbon Market Current & Future Analysis With New Business Strategies & Forecast by 2030

Activated Carbon Market Research Report

The liquid phase segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global activated carbon market.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The liquid phase segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global activated carbon market, due to rise in demand for wastewater treatment, food grade applications, groundwater remediation, chemical purification, portable water treatment, and removal of odor-causing compounds. However, the gaseous phase segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, as the process is easy to adapt to rapid changes in quality and quantity of the leachate.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/activated-carbon-market/purchase-options

The activated carbon market refers to the global industry involved in the production, distribution, and utilization of activated carbon, a highly porous material with an incredibly large surface area that is commonly used for various applications due to its adsorption and purification properties.

The water treatment segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global activated carbon market, due to surge in water scarcity and industrialization across the globe. However, the automotive segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030, as carbon lattice structure allows greater adsorption capabilities and high gasoline working capacities for emission regulations.

Activated carbon is created from various carbonaceous materials, such as coal, coconut shells, wood, and other organic sources. It undergoes a process called activation, which involves heating the material in the presence of a gas that causes the development of pores and an increased surface area. This enhanced surface area is what gives activated carbon its ability to adsorb a wide range of molecules and particles.

The global activated carbon market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the market. In addition, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, owing to high demand for activated carbon from the automotive sector and in developing countries such as India, China, and others. The report analyzes the market across other regions such as North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

The activated carbon market is influenced by factors such as industrial growth, regulations related to environmental protection, water and air quality standards, and technological advancements in production methods. The market can be segmented based on the type of raw material used, application, and geographic region.

𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Activated carbon is employed in air purifiers and filters to remove volatile organic compounds (VOCs), odors, and airborne pollutants.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬: In various industrial processes, activated carbon is used to separate, purify, and recover different substances. It's used in the pharmaceutical, chemical, and food industries, among others.

Rise in need for paraformaldehyde to synthesize disinfectants, fixatives, fumigants, and fungicides has boosted the growth of the global paraformaldehyde market. However, the health effects of paraformaldehyde hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in inclination toward organic chemical synthesis, printing and photography, fertilizers, and fluorescent light products unlock new opportunities in the future.

𝐆𝐚𝐬 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Activated carbon is used to purify gases, such as natural gas and biogas, by removing impurities and contaminants.

𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞: In the food and beverage industry, activated carbon is used for decolorization, purification, and deodorization processes, especially in the production of sugar, edible oils, and alcoholic beverages.

As per the report, the global activated carbon industry was accounted for $3.2 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The activated carbon market was expected to continue growing due to increasing environmental concerns and the need for effective water and air purification solutions. However, for the most current and accurate information about the state of the activated carbon market

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1514

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.