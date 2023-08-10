CallCabinet-Strengthens-South-African-Call-Recording-and-AI-Analytics-Foothold-with-a-Localized-MultiLingual-Offering

Submit Release
Companies can now take advantage of automatic speech recognition across English, Afrikaans, Zulu, Setswana and Sesotho

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a rapid response to market demand and to deepen and strengthen an already strong market share in South Africa, CallCabinet today announced their localized multilingual capability.

“It’s fairly common knowledge that most software solutions are either designed for a specific market or designed for the global market, and as is the case with global, most of these solutions’ capabilities are mainly limited to a specific language, usually English.” said Craig Du Plessis, Vice President of Analytics at CallCabinet.

As South Africa proudly embraces its twelve official languages, companies face a growing challenge and imperative to skillfully leverage technology and data, especially their conversation data, in order to secure a competitive edge.

With the latest population estimate sitting at around 60 million, the reality is that less than 10% are first language English speakers. With CallCabinet’s addition of Afrikaans, Zulu, Setswana and Sesotho, companies can drastically improve their customer service by accurately recording, analyzing and monitoring their conversations with up to 62% or more of the population. By these numbers alone that already is a massive competitive advantage to any company doing business in this region.

Even conversations that jump between languages used, which is a very common occurrence in South Africa, will now be completely and accurately recorded and transcribed. This recording data can then be analyzed using CallCabinet’s powerful AI that combines natural language processing (NLP) and deep machine learning to uncover a goldmine of business intelligence specific to the companies’ industry and chosen metrics.

Major industry players in the financial services and automotive sectors are already jumping aboard with a whole host of companies set to take advantage of CallCabinet’s proven technologies.

Read more here.

About CallCabinet
CallCabinet’s revolutionary compliance call recording solutions are enabling unrestricted business intelligence within any communications environment. CallCabinet’s cloud-native solutions are powered by next-gen AI and utilize specialized machine learning to deliver unparalleled business intelligence in real time.

We help advance business success with future-proof regulatory compliance, next-gen conversation analytics with custom business intelligence reporting as well as quality assurance automation tools.

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CallCabinet has additional regional offices in Australia, Germany, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

