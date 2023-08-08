ManoShala and Vantage Fit Partner to Address Holistic Well-being of the Corporate Employees
Vantage Fit announced a partnership with ManoShala to simplify the narrative around mental health
This partnership represents a significant milestone in our collective commitment to empowering individuals to live healthier and happier lives.”NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Fit, an AI-empowered employee wellness platform, also one of the products of Vantage Circle, announced a partnership with ManoShala, a mental health and wellness organisation, that visions to simplify the narrative around mental health, destigmatize and provide accessible, affordable therapeutic interventions.
With this partnership, ManoShala's and Vantage Fit intend to address the holistic well-being of Vantage Fit users, promote mental and emotional health awareness, and conduct educational and experiential workshops to equip them with creative tools and techniques for achieving five pillars of wellbeing. ManoShala shall also assist individuals in their wellness journey through personal therapy sessions whenever required.
ManoShala is a mental health and wellness organisation that provides affordable, accessible creative techniques that assist in holistic well-being. The company uses creative art-based interventions, mindfulness, yoga, coaching, and mentoring to facilitate wellness workshops that help uplift the five pillars of well-being such as mental, emotional, physical, social, and professional well-being.
Vantage Fit is a comprehensive AI-powered employee wellness solution. It is a one-stop solution for corporates of all sizes looking to warrant employee well-being. It focuses on health and fitness by promoting and rewarding healthier lifestyles and habits. With Vantage Fit, users can track physical activity, such as steps and workouts, and map their outdoor workouts and runs using GPS.
Speaking on the partnership, Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, said, “This partnership represents a significant milestone in our collective commitment to empowering individuals to live healthier and happier lives. By joining forces, we aim to transform how organizations address their employees' mental and emotional well-being. Our approach will harness the potential of cutting-edge technology and personalization to drive lasting and positive change."
“We, at Manoshala, are delighted to join forces with Vantage Fit on a shared mission to destigmatize mental health and promote holistic well-being. Through this partnership, we aim to revolutionize the way we approach mental health, making it more accessible and relatable to all. By providing therapy services, wellness workshops, instant chat, and creative art therapy solutions, we empower individuals to develop self-awareness and embark on a transformative journey towards improved mental and emotional health.”
About ManoShala: ManoShala, a mental health and wellness organization, offers affordable and accessible creative techniques that support holistic well-being. Creative art-based interventions such as art, music, movement, drama therapies, mindfulness, yoga, coaching, and mentoring facilitate wellness workshops focused on uplifting the five pillars of well-being, encompassing mental, emotional, physical, social, and professional aspects.
For more information, visit: https://www.manoshala.com/
About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a global HR Tech company revolutionizing employee engagement with its unique and affordable platform for recognition, well-being, rewards, feedback, and exclusive perks. With Vantage Circle's holistic platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major engagement areas: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The company’s innovative and research-based solutions are designed to unlock employee engagement and unleash employee potential to drive productivity. The user base is a massive 2M+ employees from leading corporations like Infosys, WIPRO, Airtel, Bosch, Tata Communication, and many more.
For more information, visit vantagecircle.com
