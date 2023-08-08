Global Connected Mining Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Connected Mining Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the connected mining market size is predicted to reach $24.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.9%.
The growth in the connected mining market is due to increasing demand for digitalization. North America region is expected to hold the largest connected mining market share. Major players in the connected mining market industry include ABB, IBM, SAP SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Schneider Electric, Komatsu Ltd., Hexagon AB, Hitachi Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Trimble Inc.
Connected Mining Market Segments
• By Component: Solution, Services
• By Service: Professional Services, Managed Services
• By Solution: Asset Tracking and Optimization, Industrial Safety and Security, Analytics and Reporting, Process Control, Operational Performance, Quality Optimization Solutions
• By Automated Equipment: Driller and Breaker, Load Haul Dump, Mining Excavator, Robotic Truck
• By End Users: Engineering and Maintenance, Consulting Services, Production Training Service, Implementation and integration Service
• By Geography: The global connected mining market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7502&type=smp
Connected mining refers to a process that uses variously integrated and, indeed, connected mining solutions to manage industrial mining operations more efficiently. Connected mine is a multi-value solution that makes use of mobile, tracking, analytics, and cloud technology.
Read More On The Connected Mining Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/connected-mining-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Connected Mining Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Mining Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mining-global-market-report
Connected Cars Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/connected-cars-global-market-report
Mining Support Activities Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mining-support-activities-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn