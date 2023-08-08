Global Connected Mining Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Connected Mining Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Connected Mining Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the connected mining market size is predicted to reach $24.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.9%.

The growth in the connected mining market is due to increasing demand for digitalization. North America region is expected to hold the largest connected mining market share. Major players in the connected mining market industry include ABB, IBM, SAP SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Schneider Electric, Komatsu Ltd., Hexagon AB, Hitachi Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Trimble Inc.

Connected Mining Market Segments

• By Component: Solution, Services

• By Service: Professional Services, Managed Services

• By Solution: Asset Tracking and Optimization, Industrial Safety and Security, Analytics and Reporting, Process Control, Operational Performance, Quality Optimization Solutions

• By Automated Equipment: Driller and Breaker, Load Haul Dump, Mining Excavator, Robotic Truck

• By End Users: Engineering and Maintenance, Consulting Services, Production Training Service, Implementation and integration Service

• By Geography: The global connected mining market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Connected mining refers to a process that uses variously integrated and, indeed, connected mining solutions to manage industrial mining operations more efficiently. Connected mine is a multi-value solution that makes use of mobile, tracking, analytics, and cloud technology.

