Connected Enterprise Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Connected Enterprise Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the connected enterprise market size is predicted to reach $1375.31 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 33.1%.

The growth in the connected enterprise market is due to the increasing adoption of 5G networks across the world. North America region is expected to hold the largest connected enterprise market share. Major players in the connected enterprise market analysis include Cisco Systems, PTC Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company, Accelerite.

Connected Enterprise Market Segments

• By Type: Manufacturing Execution System, Customer Experience Management, Enterprise Infrastructure Management, Asset Performance Management, Remote Monitoring System, Other Types

• By Offering: Solutions, Services

• By End-User: Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunication, Retail and E-commerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy and Utility, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global connected enterprise market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Connected Enterprise refer to an ecosystem in which every business line has been digitalized and connected that are used to gain more insights and improve the productivity of their business by harmonising technological operations and a deeper level of collaboration to enhance productivity and business outcomes.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Connected Enterprise Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

