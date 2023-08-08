Connected Enterprise Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Connected Enterprise Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the connected enterprise market size is predicted to reach $1375.31 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 33.1%.
The growth in the connected enterprise market is due to the increasing adoption of 5G networks across the world. North America region is expected to hold the largest connected enterprise market share. Major players in the connected enterprise market analysis include Cisco Systems, PTC Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company, Accelerite.
Connected Enterprise Market Segments
• By Type: Manufacturing Execution System, Customer Experience Management, Enterprise Infrastructure Management, Asset Performance Management, Remote Monitoring System, Other Types
• By Offering: Solutions, Services
• By End-User: Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunication, Retail and E-commerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy and Utility, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global connected enterprise market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6945&type=smp
Connected Enterprise refer to an ecosystem in which every business line has been digitalized and connected that are used to gain more insights and improve the productivity of their business by harmonising technological operations and a deeper level of collaboration to enhance productivity and business outcomes.
Read More On The Connected Enterprise Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/connected-enterprise-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Connected Enterprise Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Connected Cars Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/connected-cars-global-market-report
Enterprise File Synchronization And Sharing (EFSS) Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/enterprise-file-synchronization-and-sharing-efss-global-market-report
Enterprise WLAN Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/enterprise-wlan-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn