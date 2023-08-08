Global Concrete Sealer Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12.4% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Concrete Sealer Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Concrete Sealer Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the concrete sealer market size is predicted to reach $2.07 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.4%.

The growth in the concrete sealer market is due to growing construction spending in emerging economies. North America region is expected to hold the largest concrete sealer market share. Major players in the concrete sealer market industry include Curecrete Distribution (Ashford Formula and RetroPlate), Prosoco, Evonik, BASF, SealSource, AmeriPolish, LYTHIC, W. R. Meadows.

Concrete Sealer Market Segments

• By Function: Topical, Penetrating

• By Product: Silicate Sealers, Silane Siloxane Sealers, Acrylics Sealers, Epoxy Sealers, Other Products

• By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

• By Geography: The global concrete sealer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Concrete sealers are low-viscosity liquids that are applied on the surface of hardened concrete to stop deicing agents, carbon dioxide, acids, water, and other substances from penetrating the concrete. They work by either blocking the pores in the concrete to reduce the absorption of water and salt or by forming an impermeable layer that prevents water and salt from passing.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Concrete Sealer Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

