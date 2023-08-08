Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Concrete Repair Mortars Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Concrete Repair Mortars Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the concrete repair mortars market size is predicted to reach $4.14 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The growth in the concrete repair mortars market is due to the rising demand for repair and maintenance of existing buildings and road infrastructures. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest concrete repair mortars market share. Major players in the concrete repair mortars market analysis include Adhesives Technology Corporation, The Euclid Chemical Company, Remmers Limited, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Fosroc Inc., Sika AG.

Concrete Repair Mortars Market Segments

• By Type: Cementitious Concrete Repair Mortars, Epoxy Concrete Repair Mortars, Epoxy Resin-Based Concrete

• By Grade: Structural, Non-Structural

• By Application: Hand Applied Concrete Repair Mortars, Machine Applied/Sprayed Concrete Repair Mortars, Poured/Flow Applied Concrete Repair Mortars, Levelling/Fairing Mortars for Concrete Repairs, Protective Surface Coatings for Concrete

• By End-Use: Utility, Roads and Infrastructure, Buildings, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global concrete repair mortars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The concrete repair mortars refer to a type of material used to repair portions of concrete in concrete structures that have cracked and delaminated from the substrate due to reinforcement corrosion. These mortars protect concrete buildings against chemical anchoring, cracking, and corrosion while retaining moisture.

