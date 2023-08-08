Concentrating Solar Power Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Concentrating Solar Power Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the concentrating solar power market size is predicted to reach $13.18 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.1%.
The growth in the concentrating solar power market is due to growing demand for renewable energy. North America region is expected to hold the largest concentrating solar power market share. Major players in the concentrating solar power market industry include Abengoa S.A., BrightSource Energy Inc., ACWA Power, Aalborg CSP A/S, SolarReserve, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc.
Concentrating Solar Power Market Segments
• By Technology: Parabolic Trough, Solar Power Tower, Fresnel Reflectors, Dish Stirling
• By Capacity: Less Than or Equal To 50 MW, Greater Than 50 MW To Less Than or Equal To 100 MW, Greater Than 100 MW
• By Heat Transfer Fluid: Molten Salt, Water-Based, Oil-Based, Other Heat Transfer Fluids
• By Storage: With Storage, Without Storage
• By Application: Utility, EOR, Desalination, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global concentrating solar power market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Concentrating solar power employs mirrors to focus the sun's energy, which is then used to power traditional steam turbines or engines to generate electricity. Thermal energy concentrated in a CSP plant collects solar radiation using reflecting or transmissive optical elements that focus the radiation to a focal point where it is directly transformed into thermal or electrical energy and is used to deliver heat for industries.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Concentrating Solar Power Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Concentrating Solar Power Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
