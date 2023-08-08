Submit Release
Gilat Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Presents a Robust 22% Year-over-Year Growth in Revenues; GAAP Operating Income More Than Tripled and Adjusted EBITDA Grew by 74%. The Company Raises its Full Year 2023 Guidance

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, reported today its results for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues of $67.6 million, up 22% compared with $55.5 million in Q2 2022;
  • GAAP operating income of $5.4 million, compared with $1.5 million in Q2 2022;
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $6.1 million, compared with $2.4 million in Q2 2022;
  • GAAP net income of $4.3 million, or $0.08 earnings per diluted share, compared with $0.5 million, or $0.01 earnings per diluted share in Q2 2022;
  • Non-GAAP net income of $4.9 million, or $0.09 earnings per diluted share, compared with $1.4 million, or $0.03 earnings per diluted share in Q2 2022;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $9.2 million, up 74% compared with $5.3 million in Q2 2022;

Forward-Looking Expectations

The Company today raised its 2023 revenues guidance to between $265 to $285 million, representing year-over-year growth of 15% at the mid-point, as well as increased its GAAP operating income guidance to between $18 to $22 million, representing year-over-year growth of 101% at the mid-point and its adjusted EBITDA guidance to between $33 to $37 million, representing year-over-year growth of 39% at the mid-point.

Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO, commented:

“We are very pleased with our strong second quarter results, with solid growth in revenue, which was up 22% year-over-year, and a stronger growth in Adjusted EBITDA, up 74% year-over-year, demonstrating operating leverage in our business model. The revenue growth was broad across most of our business areas, a testimony to the strong market interest in Gilat’s solutions as well as growing interest in satellite communications overall.

We are experiencing a significant expansion in our in-flight connectivity (IFC) business with a growing demand for both electronically steered antennas (ESA) and Solid-State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) from existing and new customers.

We signed a significant agreement and received the first orders from Satcom Direct, for the development and supply of new ultra-low profile electronically steered antennas (ESA) to operate over OneWeb’s LEO constellation. This ESA project is an important turning point and an important future growth engine as we increase our presence by entering new market segments such as IFC for business jets, as well as connectivity for government and military aviation.

We are progressing in obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals for our acquisition of DataPath Inc., which was announced during the first quarter. Conditioned upon this process's satisfactory conclusion, we anticipate that the closing of the transaction will occur in Q4 2023."

Mr. Sfadia concluded, "Not only did we report strong results in the quarter, but we also had strong bookings and signed some strategic deals this quarter, all of which led us to increase our 2023 guidance and makes me confident about our ability to materialize our long-term growth potential.”

Key Recent Announcements

  • Satcom Direct and Gilat Sign Strategic Agreement for Joint ESA Project to Expand Plane Simple® Portfolio
  • Tier 1 Telecom Operator Selects Gilat Satellite Connectivity for a Major Western European Utility Company
  • Gilat Awarded Millions of Dollars in Orders for Cellular Backhaul Over Satellite Project in Mexico

Conference Call Details
Gilat’s management will discuss its second quarter 2023 results and business achievements and participate in a question-and-answer session:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Start: 09:30 AM EDT / 16:30 IDT
Dial-in: US: 1-888-407-2553
International: +972-3-918-0609

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available on the Gilat website at www.gilat.com and through this link: https://veidan.activetrail.biz/gilatq2-2023

The webcast will also be archived for a period of 30 days on the Company’s website and through the link above.

Non-GAAP Measures
The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, and earnings (losses) per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends, and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude, if and when applicable, the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions, lease incentive amortization, impairment of held for sale asset, income tax effect on adjustments, one-time changes of deferred tax assets, and other operating expenses (income), net.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income (loss) for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's net income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.

Non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA and earnings (losses) per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications.

With over 35 years of experience, we create and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground and new space connectivity and provide comprehensive end-to-end solutions and services, powered by our innovative technology. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Delivering high value solutions, our portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and high performance satellite terminals designed to work in harmony with satellite constellations, including Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS) and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) in multiple orbits; high performance Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas; and highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, mobility, cellular backhaul, military, government, and enterprise, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks associated with the outbreak and global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:
Gilat Satellite Networks
Doreet Oren, Senior Director Corporate Communications
DoreetO@gilat.com

Gilat Satellite Networks
Mayrav Sher, Head of Finance and Investor Relations
MayravS@gilat.com

EK Global IR
Ehud Helft, Managing Partner
ehud@ekgir.com

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
        Six months ended
 		  Three months ended
        June 30,
 		  June 30,
          2023         2022       2023       2022  
        Unaudited   Unaudited  
                       
Revenues     $ 126,551     $   106,863     $ 67,589   $   55,454  
Cost of revenues       76,330         70,706       42,053       35,685  
                       
Gross profit       50,221         36,157       25,536       19,769  
                       
Research and development expenses, net     19,003         16,386       9,384       8,718  
Selling and marketing expenses     11,941         10,310       5,932       4,960  
General and administrative expenses     9,155       *)  8,495       4,724     *)  4,311  
Impairment of held for sale asset     -         439       -       229  
Other operating expenses (income), net     (2,340 )     *)  60       47     *) 60  
                       
Total operating expenses       37,759         35,690       20,087       18,278  
                       
Operating income       12,462         467       5,449       1,491  
                       
Financial expenses, net       735         1,663       586       468  
                       
Income (loss) before taxes on income     11,727         (1,196 )     4,863       1,023  
                       
Taxes on income       1,822         832       538       517  
                       
Net income (loss)     $ 9,905     $   (2,028 )   $ 4,325   $   506  
                       
Earnings (losses) per share (basic and diluted)   $ 0.17     $   (0.04 )   $ 0.08   $   0.01  
                       
Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings (losses) per share                  
  Basic       56,615,714         56,574,296       56,617,943       56,597,523  
  Diluted       56,622,204         56,574,296       56,620,977       56,637,208  
                       
*) Reclassified                    
                       


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.  
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
  
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES  
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)          
  Three months ended   Three months ended  
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022  
  GAAP   Adjustments(*)   Non-GAAP   GAAP   Adjustments(*)   Non-GAAP  
  Unaudited   Unaudited  
                         
Gross profit $ 25,536     95     $ 25,631   $ 19,769     81     $ 19,850  
Operating expenses   20,087     (513 )     19,574     18,278     (832 )     17,446  
Operating income   5,449     608       6,057     1,491     913       2,404  
Income before taxes on income   4,863     608       5,471     1,023     913       1,936  
Net income $ 4,325     608     $ 4,933   $ 506     913     $ 1,419  
                         
Earnings per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.08   $ 0.01     $ 0.09   $ 0.01   $ 0.02     $ 0.03  
                         
                         
Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share                        
Basic   56,617,943         56,617,943     56,597,523         56,597,523  
Diluted   56,620,977         56,620,977     56,637,208         56,773,970  
                         
                         
(*) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions, impairment of held for sale asset and other operating expenses  
                         
                         
  Three months ended     Three months ended  
  June 30, 2023     June 30, 2022  
      Unaudited           Unaudited      
                         
GAAP net income     $ 4,325             $ 506        
                         
Gross profit                        
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses     95               76        
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions      -               5        
        95               81        
Operating expenses                        
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses     417               493        
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions      49               50        
Impairment of held for sale asset      -               229        
Other operating expenses       47               60        
        513               832        
                         
Non-GAAP net income     $ 4,933             $ 1,419        
                         



GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.           
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) 
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)   
  Six months ended   Six months ended
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
  GAAP   Adjustments(*) Non-GAAP   GAAP   Adjustments(*) Non-GAAP
  Unaudited   Unaudited
                       
Gross profit $ 50,221     170     $ 50,391   $ 36,157       156     $ 36,313  
Operating expenses   37,759     1,296       39,055     35,690       (1,515 )     34,175  
Operating income   12,462     (1,126 )     11,336     467       1,671       2,138  
Income (loss) before taxes on income   11,727     (1,126 )     10,601     (1,196 )     1,671       475  
Net income (loss)   9,905     (1,126 )     8,779     (2,028 )     1,671       (357 )
                       
Earnings (losses) per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.17   $ (0.01 )   $ 0.16   $ (0.04 )   $ 0.03     $ (0.01 )
                       
                       
Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings (losses) per share                               
Basic   56,615,714         56,615,714     56,574,296           56,574,296  
Diluted   56,622,204         56,622,204     56,574,296           56,574,296  
                       
                       
(*) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions, impairment of held for sale asset and other operating expenses (income), net
                       
                       
                       
  Six months ended   Six months ended
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
      Unaudited           Unaudited    
                       
GAAP net income (loss)     $ 9,905             $ (2,028 )    
                       
Gross profit                      
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses       170               145      
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions       -               11      
        170               156      
Operating expenses                      
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses       944               916      
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions       100               100      
Impairment of held for sale asset       -               439      
Other operating expenses (income), net       (2,340 )             60      
        (1,296 )             1,515      
                       
Non-GAAP net income (loss)     $ 8,779             $ (357 )    
                       



GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.                  
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION                  
U.S. dollars in thousands                  
                   
                   
ADJUSTED EBITDA:                  
                   
    Six months ended
 		  Three months ended
    June 30,
 		  June 30,
      2023       2022       2023     2022  
    Unaudited   Unaudited  
                   
GAAP net income (loss)   $ 9,905     $ (2,028 )   $ 4,325   $ 506  
Adjustments:                  
Financial expenses, net     735       1,663       586     468  
Taxes on income     1,822       832       538     517  
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses   1,114       1,061       512     569  
Impairment of held for sale asset     -       439       -     229  
Other operating expenses (income), net     (2,340 )     60       47     60  
Depreciation and amortization (*)     6,335       5,792       3,172     2,941  
                   
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 17,571     $ 7,819     $ 9,180   $ 5,290  
                   
(*) Including amortization of lease incentive                  
                   
SEGMENT REVENUES:                  
                 
    Six months ended   Three months ended  
    June 30,   June 30,  
      2023       2022       2023     2022  
    Unaudited   Unaudited  
                   
Satellite Networks   $ 74,273     $ 51,627     $ 40,727   $ 26,857  
Integrated Solutions     25,619       29,397       12,700     15,691  
Network Infrastructure and Services     26,659       25,839       14,162     12,906  
                   
Total revenues   $ 126,551     $ 106,863     $ 67,589   $ 55,454  
                   



             
  GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.          
  CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS          
  U.S. dollars in thousands          
             
      June 30,   December 31,  
        2023       2022    
      Unaudited   Audited  
             
  ASSETS          
             
 CURRENT ASSETS:          
  Cash and cash equivalents   $ 87,408     $ 86,591    
  Restricted cash     374       541    
  Trade receivables, net     41,577       50,644    
  Contract assets     17,557       24,971    
  Inventories     40,049       33,024    
  Other current assets     22,744       19,283    
             
  Total current assets     209,709       215,054    
             
 LONG-TERM ASSETS:          
  Restricted cash     14       13    
  Long-term contract assets     9,980       11,149    
  Severance pay funds     5,551       5,947    
  Deferred taxes     16,445       18,265    
  Operating lease right-of-use assets     3,198       3,891    
  Other long-term assets     9,086       10,737    
             
  Total long-term assets     44,274       50,002    
             
 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET     73,895       76,578    
             
 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET     209       309    
             
 GOODWILL     43,468       43,468    
             
 TOTAL ASSETS   $ 371,555     $ 385,411    
             
 GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.          
 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.)          
 U.S. dollars in thousands          
             
      June 30,   December 31,  
        2023       2022    
      Unaudited   Audited  
             
  LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
             
 CURRENT LIABILITIES:          
  Trade payables   $ 14,662     $ 20,668    
  Accrued expenses     43,091       50,356    
  Advances from customers and deferred revenues     33,240       30,531    
  Operating lease liabilities     1,870       1,941    
  Other current liabilities     14,353       22,291    
             
  Total current liabilities     107,216       125,787    
             
 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:          
  Accrued severance pay     6,381       6,580    
  Long-term advances from customers and deferred revenues     1,480       1,041    
  Operating lease liabilities     1,261       1,890    
  Other long-term liabilities     181       5,988    
             
  Total long-term liabilities     9,303       15,499    
             
 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:          
  Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value     2,711       2,711    
  Additional paid-in capital     933,200       932,086    
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (6,955 )     (6,847 )  
  Accumulated deficit     (673,920 )     (683,825 )  
             
  Total shareholders' equity     255,036       244,125    
             
  TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 371,555     $ 385,411    
             



GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.                
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS                
U.S. dollars in thousands                
                   
      Six months ended
 		  Three months ended
      June 30,
 		  June 30,
        2023       2022       2023       2022  
      Unaudited   Unaudited
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net income (loss)   $ 9,905     $ (2,028 )   $ 4,325     $ 506  
Adjustments required to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     6,222       5,683       3,115       2,887  
Impairment of held for sale asset     -       439       -       229  
Stock-based compensation of options     1,114       1,061       512       569  
Accrued severance pay, net     196       114       (101 )     177  
Deferred taxes, net     1,820       1,664       694       1,358  
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net     9,398       (11,883 )     2,907       (5,471 )
Decrease (increase) in contract assets     8,378       (2,608 )     3,461       (599 )
Decrease (increase) in other assets and other adjustments (including short-term, long-term and effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents)     243       (7,763 )     3,010       (4,047 )
Increase in inventories     (7,895 )     (4,075 )     (272 )     (1,731 )
Increase (decrease) in trade payables     (4,240 )     4,205       (6,229 )     2,533  
Decrease in accrued expenses     (5,039 )     (1,690 )     (2,840 )     (2,442 )
Increase in advance from customers and deferred revenue     3,124       7,010       7,593       4,700  
Decrease in other liabilities     (15,009 )     (810 )     (14,161 )     (1,975 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     8,217       (10,681 )     2,014       (3,306 )
                   
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchase of property and equipment     (6,556 )     (4,515 )     (3,524 )     (2,314 )
Repayment of short term deposits     -       2,159       -       2,159  
Net cash used in investing activities     (6,556 )     (2,356 )     (3,524 )     (155 )
                   
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (1,010 )     32       (433 )     (221 )
                   
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     651       (13,005 )     (1,943 )     (3,682 )
                   
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period     87,145       84,463       89,739       75,140  
                   
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period   $ 87,796     $ 71,458     $ 87,796     $ 71,458  
                   

