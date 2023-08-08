SustainCERT and Regrow Ag partner to Provide Agricultural Supply Chains with a Streamlined Solution for Decarbonization Projects

An integrated measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) solution for farm-based Scope 3 emissions

LUXEMBOURG and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SustainCERT SA ("SustainCERT"), the leading climate impact verifier and Regrow Ag (“Regrow”), the leading Agriculture Resilience Platform provider, today announced a partnership to offer an end-to-end Scope 3 (value chain) GHG emissions measurement, reporting and verification solution for agricultural supply chains.



The UN FAO estimates the food and agriculture value chain contributes 31 percent of the world’s global GHG emissions. On the flip side, studies have shown that through natural climate solutions, like regenerative agriculture, food systems have the potential to contribute up to 37 percent of climate mitigation needed to reach the world’s 2030 climate goals. Regrow and SustainCERT have partnered to help companies make material impact and reduce their Scope 3 emissions.

SustainCERT recently launched a world-first value chain decarbonization solution. This unique platform of software and services combines climate accounting expertise with industry-leading technology, providing companies not only with the ability to verify and claim GHG impact from interventions, but also the ability to transfer GHG impacts – verified by SustainCERT’s auditors – between supply chain partners and other eligible entities. That means companies can credibly ‘co-claim’ and co-invest in GHG reductions and removals in their supply chains, sharing costs of decarbonization and scaling action faster.

Regrow’s Agriculture Resilience Platform leverages satellite data, machine learning, and robust soil modelling to quantify on-farm GHG emission baselines, reductions, and removals, including soil carbon sequestration, at the field level. Monitoring 1.2B acres and powering 2M+ acres of farmer-facing programs, Regrow enables farmers to financially benefit from practice change, and companies to invest and report with confidence.

To date, the process of transferring farm-based emissions data from a measurement and reporting platform like Regrow’s to a verification partner such as SustainCERT was manual and time-intensive. By partnering to integrate the accounting platform with the verification solution, Regrow and SustainCERT will offer an industry-first end-to-end solution, creating a more efficient and streamlined process. Instead of having to rely on emailed spreadsheets and documents, this integration will enable Regrow’s measurement and reporting outcomes to feed directly into SustainCERT’s digital verification system.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Regrow to identify scalable ways to support credible Scope 3 action,” said Marion Verles, CEO of SustainCERT. “This partnership will focus on combining the power and value of our market leading platforms to measure, report and verify agriculture Scope 3 climate impact projects. Regrow’s customers will benefit from a seamless verification process – providing more accurate project impact results, faster.”



“At Regrow, our mission is to make agriculture resilient, globally. We are dedicated to developing solutions that not only enhance the credibility of measuring and verifying farm-based emissions by eliminating potential human errors in manual data transfers, but also making the entire process more user-friendly and cost-effective,” explained Anastasia Volkova, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Regrow. “This advancement with SustainCERT will facilitate the implementation of robust on-farm programs at a large scale, ultimately helping to position agriculture as a pivotal force in achieving the world’s net-zero targets."



About SustainCERT

SustainCERT is a climate impact verifier, bringing credibility to climate action. Our offer combines established independent climate expertise with innovative, cutting-edge digital technology. It provides impact validation and verification services for carbon markets and value chains.

Founded as an independent standalone organization in 2018 from Gold Standard, its approach aligns with and contributes to leading international sustainability frameworks – including the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Gold Standard and Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). It is also the co-founder of the Value Change Initiative, a multi-stakeholder forum bringing together some of the world’s largest companies, leading civil society actors and internationally recognized frameworks to collectively focus on defining best practice for Scope 3 emission reductions at scale.

SustainCERT has developed the world's first platform for digital verification and management of climate claims across carbon markets and value chains. Verifying against globally recognized standards, the digitization of this process will accelerate the speed, accuracy and quality of data measurement used for carbon credits and GHG impacts.

About Regrow

Regrow Ag powers Agriculture Resilience for today’s leading retailers, CPGs, processors, and farmers. Recently named one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023, Regrow’s rapidly growing list of partners includes Cargill, General Mills, and Kellogg’s. With Regrow’s Agriculture Resilience Platform, companies across the ag supply chain gain the ability to perpetually ensure profitable supply and protect operational integrity by accelerating the needed scale of GHG emissions reduction, adoption of regenerative farming practices, and proactive adaptation to the changing climate. Regrow earned the standing of No. 41 on Fast Company’s list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies in 2023 and was named the No. 1 Most Innovative Company in Agriculture. Learn more at www.Regrow.ag .





