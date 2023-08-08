Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Computer Vision in Healthcare Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Computer Vision in Healthcare Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the computer vision in healthcare market size is predicted to reach $7.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 48.3%.

The growth in the computer vision in healthcare market is due to the adoption of AI-based technologies in healthcare. Europe region is expected to hold the largest computer vision in healthcare market share. Major players in the computer vision in healthcare market analysis include NVIDIA Corporation, IBM, Google, Microsoft, Intel Corporation, Basler AG, AiCure, iCADInc., Xilinx Inc., Arterys.

Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Segments

• By Product: Software, Hardware, Network, Memory

• By Application: Medical Imaging & Diagnostics, Surgeries, Clinical Trials, Patient Management and Research

• By End Users: Healthcare Providers, Diagnostic Centres

• By Geography: The global computer vision in healthcare market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Computer vision in healthcare refers to a branch of artificial intelligence that consists of methods for visual object detection, tracking, classification, depth estimation in images, instance and semantic segmentation, etc. The goal of computer vision (CV) is to simulate how the human brain receives and processes visual information. Computer vision uses algorithms for processing images to make the most accurate diagnosis in less time compared to a physician. The computer system in healthcare helps to transfer the complicated tasks and the time consumed for the tasks to machines, which allows the physician to focus on better patient care.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Trends And Strategies

4. Computer Vision in Healthcare Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

