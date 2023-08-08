Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,968 in the last 365 days.

Powerfleet Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2023 Financial Results

Strong Growth in High Margin SaaS Revenues with Company Positioned for Accelerated Growth in Second Half of 2023

Second Quarter 2023 Service Revenue was 66% of Total Revenue, up from 57% in the Prior Period, Driving an Expansion in Total Company Gross Margins to 50% from 47%

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), reported results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Total service revenue increased by 13% on a constant currency basis, compared to Q2 2022.
  • Total service revenue increased sequentially by 3.3% on a constant currency basis, demonstrating traction in the company’s transformation to a SaaS centric business model.
  • Total service revenue increased to 66% of total revenue, up from 57% in the prior year, driving an expansion in gross margins to 50% from 47%.
  • Services gross margin in the go forward core business (excluding Argentina, Brazil, and South Africa business units) increased to 71% with total gross margin for the core business of 53%.
  • EBITDA increased sequentially by 31% to $1.8 million versus first quarter 2023, pro forma for EBITDA burn from the Movingdots acquisition.
  • Subscriber count totaled 697,177, an increase of 3% from the prior quarter and 9% year- on-year. 

FIRST HALF 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO FIRST HALF 2022)

  • Transformation into a high value sticky SaaS recurring business continues at pace in our core go forward markets with North American service revenue growing 16% annually, complemented by service revenue in Israel growing 10% on a constant currency basis.
  • Growth in services revenue drove expansion in gross margin to 50% from 45% and improved gross profit by $2 million during the controlled product to SaaS sales funnel and revenue mix transition.
  • Improved underlying cash generation with cash from operations increasing by $4 million.
  • With improved cash generation and liquidity, reinitiated paying the dividend on the convertible preferred instrument in cash versus payment in kind (PIK).
  • Taken the necessary steps to reduce annual run rate expense by $4 million per year exiting third quarter. Central to commitment to ensure Movingdots acquisition is adjusted EBITDA neutral.
  • Released a highly advanced, sustainability module on Unity platform, at budget and on time; supports asset electrification, and bolsters ESG reporting requirements with net reduction of CO2 emissions.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“Our transformation into a superior valued business centered on high quality, sticky, recurring SaaS revenue is reflected in our key performance indicators,” said Powerfleet CEO Steve Towe. “While we are still relatively early in our journey, strong proof points are now evident in the shape of our P&L, our mix of revenue and associated SaaS growth rates of 12% for the quarter and 15% for the half of 2023 on a constant currency basis. In the first half 2023, service revenue in our strategically important North American business grew by an impressive 16%, complemented by Israel, which was up 10% on a constant currency basis. New logo SaaS wins, centered around our Unity platform and advanced Safety solutions, were strong in Q2, alongside service gross margins of 71% and total gross margin of 53% in our core business unit. These fundamental SaaS metrics are very strong indicators supporting our longer-term strategic business value creation objectives.

“We believe that all the heavy lifting transformation items we have executed over recent months have set the foundation for greater earnings potential, a more compelling business model, and a lower cost of capital for our shareholders.”

David Wilson, Powerfleet CFO, added: “Our Unity platform continues to track ahead of schedule, and I have no doubt that the pace of delivery and the level of capabilities within Unity are greatly enhanced by the Movingdots acquisition. That said, the importance of being good stewards of capital remains paramount and we have successfully executed the necessary steps to achieve our previously stated $3 million expense reduction challenge. Additionally, we have taken actions to secure an additional $1 million in annualized expense reductions. With $4 million of secured cost savings, we are positioned to exceed our commitment to ensure Movingdots is an adjusted EBITDA neutral transaction exiting the third quarter.”

SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total revenue was $32.1 million, compared to $34.6 million in the same year-ago period, with growth in services revenue offsetting lower product sales.

Services revenues totaled $21.0 million, up $1.3 million year-over-year, accounting for 66% of total revenue. On a constant currency basis, services revenue grew by 13%, reflecting the company's successful execution of its SaaS growth strategy.

Products revenue was $11.0 million, or 34% of total revenue, compared to $14.8 million, or 43% of total revenue in the prior year period. Total revenue performance reflects actively shedding low margin and non-core hardware business.

Gross profit margin expanded to 50.0% from 46.9% in the prior year period, driven by an improved mix of high-margin services revenue versus products revenue, deal discipline for product sales, terminating unprofitable contracts and eliminating low margin product lines.

In line with expectations, operating expenses increased to $19.2 million from $17.8 million in the same year-ago period, with the increase solely attributable to the Movingdots acquisition.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders totaled $4.3 million, or $(0.12) per basic and diluted share (based on 35.6 million weighted average shares outstanding), compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $1.3 million, or $(0.04) per basic and diluted share (based on 35.4 million weighted average shares outstanding), in the same year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $647,000, compared to $3.3 million in the same year-ago period reflecting Adjusted EBITDA losses from the Movingdots acquisition. See the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information about adjusted EBITDA and its reconciliation to GAAP net income (loss).

Powerfleet had $22.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and a working capital position of $38.3 million at quarter-end.

SIX MONTH 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total revenue was $64.9 million, compared to $67.8 million in the same year-ago period, with growth in services revenue offsetting lower product sales.

Services revenues totaled $41.5 million, up approximately $3.0 million year-over-year, accounting for 64% of total revenue. On a constant currency basis, services revenue grew by 15%, reflecting the company's successful execution of its SaaS growth strategy.

Products revenue was $23.4 million, or 36% of total revenue, compared to $29.2 million, or 43% of total revenue in the prior year period. Total revenue performance reflects actively shedding low margin and non-core business.

Gross profit margin expanded to 50.3% from 45.2% in the prior year period, driven by an improved mix of high-margin services revenue versus products revenue.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders, inclusive of a $7.5 million gain on bargain purchase for Movingdots, totaled $780,000, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share (based on 35.6 million and 35.7 million weighted average shares outstanding for basic and diluted respectively), compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(5.5) million, or $(0.15) per basic and diluted share (based on 35.4 million weighted average shares outstanding), in the same year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $2.0 million, compared to $2.7 million in the prior year period reflecting Adjusted EBITDA losses from the Movingdots acquisition. See the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information about adjusted EBITDA and its reconciliation to GAAP net income (loss).

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL
Powerfleet management will discuss these results and business outlook on a conference call today (Tuesday, August 8, 2023) at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time).

Powerfleet management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Join the live Webcast
Toll Free Dial In: 888-506-0062
International Dial In: 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 360336

The conference call will be available for replay here and via the investor section of the company’s website at ir.powerfleet.com.

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Powerfleet’s investor relations team at 949-574-3860.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
To supplement its financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Powerfleet provides certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted EBITDA and total revenue and services revenue excluding foreign exchange effect. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared under current accounting standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors’ overall understanding of Powerfleet’s current financial performance. Specifically, Powerfleet believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. These non-GAAP measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternative to net income or cash flow from operating activities as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity. Because Powerfleet’s method for calculating the non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies’ methods, the non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release to the nearest GAAP measures can be found in the financial tables included in this press release.


POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED EBITDA FINANCIAL MEASURES

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2022   2023   2022   2023
                       
Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (1,334,000 )   $ (4,274,000 )   $ (5,458,000 )   $ (780,000 )
Non-controlling interest   1,000       6,000       2,000       3,000  
Preferred stock dividend and accretion   1,216,000       1,297,000       2,412,000       2,572,000  
Interest (income) expense, net   560,000       457,000       991,000       974,000  
Other (income) expense, net   (3,000 )     0       (2,000 )     (1,000 )
Income tax (benefit) expense   40,000       39,000       (663,000 )     436,000  
Depreciation and amortization   2,044,000       2,267,000       4,133,000       4,500,000  
Stock-based compensation   1,629,000       852,000       2,086,000       1,684,000  
Foreign currency translation   (1,349,000 )     (362,000 )     (1,690,000 )     (942,000 )
Severance related expenses   468,000       425,000       847,000       559,000  
Gain on Bargain purchase - Movingdots   -       (283,000 )           (7,517,000 )
Movingdots Related Expenses   -       223,000             540,000  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,272,000     $ 647,000     $ 2,658,000     $ 2,028,000  


ABOUT POWERFLEET
Powerfleet (Nasdaq: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader of internet of things (IoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that optimize the performance of mobile assets and resources to unify business operations. Our data science insights and advanced modular software solutions help drive digital transformation through our customers’ and partners’ ecosystems to help save lives, time, and money. We help connect companies, enabling customers and their customers to realize more effective strategies and results. Powerfleet’s tenured and talented team is at the heart of our approach to partnership and tangible success. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with our Pointer Innovation Center (PIC) in Israel and field offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Powerfleet’s beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond Powerfleet’s control, and which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding prospects for additional customers; potential contract values; market forecasts; projections of earnings, revenues, synergies, accretion, or other financial information; emerging new products; and plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations, including growing revenue, controlling operating costs, increasing production volumes, and expanding business with core customers. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, future economic and business conditions, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Movingdots, the loss of key customers or reduction in the purchase of products by any such customers, the failure of the market for Powerfleet’s products to continue to develop, the inability to protect Powerfleet’s intellectual property, the inability to manage growth, the effects of competition from a variety of local, regional, national and other providers of wireless solutions, and other risks detailed from time to time in Powerfleet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Powerfleet’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Powerfleet. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Powerfleet assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release, and expressly disclaims any obligation to do so, whether a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Powerfleet Investor Contact
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
PWFL@gatewayir.com
(949) 574-3860

Powerfleet Media Contact
Andrea Hayton
Powerfleet, Inc.
ahayton@powerfleet.com
(610) 401-1999


POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2022   2023   2022   2023
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
 		  (Unaudited)
Revenue:                      
Products $ 14,818,000     $ 11,012,000     $ 29,210,000     $ 23,416,000  
Services   19,776,000       21,038,000       38,545,000       41,473,000  
                       
Total Revenues   34,594,000       32,050,000       67,755,000       64,889,000  
Cost of revenue:                      
Cost of products   11,336,000       8,550,000       23,314,000       17,552,000  
Cost of services   7,028,000       7,467,000       13,812,000       14,686,000  
                       
Total cost of revenues:   18,364,000       16,017,000       37,126,000       32,238,000  
                       
Gross Profit   16,230,000       16,033,000       30,629,000       32,651,000  
                       
Operating expenses:                      
Selling, general and administrative expenses   15,817,000       16,987,000       30,729,000       33,774,000  
Research and development expenses   2,001,000       2,179,000       5,230,000       3,902,000  
                       
Total Operating Expenses   17,818,000       19,166,000       35,959,000       37,676,000  
                       
Loss from operations   (1,588,000 )     (3,133,000 )     (5,330,000 )     (5,025,000 )
Interest income   15,000       22,000       28,000       46,000  
Interest expense   (575,000 )     (173,000 )     (1,019,000 )     (310,000 )
Gain on Bargain purchase - Movingdots   -       283,000       -       7,517,000  
Foreign currency translation of debt   2,068,000       -       2,612,000       -  
Other (expense) income, net   3,000       69,000       2,000       3,000  
                       
Net (loss) / income before income taxes   (77,000 )     (2,932,000 )     (3,707,000 )     2,231,000  
                       
Income tax benefit (expense)   (40,000 )     (39,000 )     663,000       (436,000 )
                       
Net (loss) / income before non-controlling interest   (117,000 )     (2,971,000 )     (3,044,000 )     1,795,000  
Non-controlling interest   (1,000 )     (6,000 )     (2,000 )     (3,000 )
                       
Net (loss) / income   (118,000 )     (2,977,000 )     (3,046,000 )     1,792,000  
Accretion of preferred stock   (168,000 )     (168,000 )     (336,000 )     (336,000 )
Preferred stock dividend   (1,048,000 )     (1,129,000 )     (2,076,000 )     (2,236,000 )
                       
Net (loss) / income attributable to common stockholders $ (1,334,000 )   $ (4,274,000 )   $ (5,458,000 )   $ (780,000 )
                       
Net (loss) / income per share - basic $ (0.01 )   $ (0.12 )   $ (0.15 )   $ 0.01  
                       
Net (loss) / income per share - diluted   (0.01 )   $ (0.12 )     (0.15 )     0.01  
                       
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic   35,386,000       35,605,000       35,359,000       35,577,000  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted   35,386,000       35,605,000       35,359,000       35,670,000  


POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

  As of
  December 31, 2022   June 30, 2023
        (Unaudited)
ASSETS          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,680,000   $ 21,729,000
Restricted cash   309,000     309,000
 Accounts receivable, net   32,493,000     31,318,000
Inventory, net   22,272,000     22,125,000
Deferred costs - current   762,000     338,000
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   7,709,000     7,298,000
Total current assets   81,225,000     83,117,000
           
Deferred costs - less current portion   -     -
Fixed assets, net   9,249,000     10,226,000
Goodwill   83,487,000     83,487,000
Intangible assets, net   22,908,000     21,871,000
Right of use asset   7,820,000     6,936,000
Severance payable fund   3,760,000     3,566,000
Deferred tax asset   3,225,000     1,942,000
Other assets   5,761,000     6,131,000
Total assets $ 217,435,000   $ 217,276,000
           
LIABILITIES          
Current liabilities:          
Short-term bank debt and current maturities of long-term debt $ 10,312,000   $ 11,197,000
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   26,598,000     24,960,000
Deferred revenue - current   6,363,000     6,193,000
Lease liability - current   2,441,000     2,448,000
Total current liabilities   45,714,000     44,798,000
           
Long-term debt, less current maturities   11,403,000     9,940,000
Deferred revenue - less current portion   4,390,000     4,582,000
Lease liability - less current portion   5,628,000     4,715,000
Accrued severance payable   4,365,000     4,284,000
Deferred tax liability   4,919,000     4,030,000
Other long-term liabilities   636,000     668,000
           
Total liabilities   77,055,000     73,017,000
           
MEZZANINE EQUITY          
Convertible redeemable Preferred stock: Series A   57,565,000     59,008,000
           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   -     -
Total Powerfleet, Inc. stockholders' equity   82,737,000     85,188,000
Non-controlling interest   78,000     63,000
Total equity   82,815,000     85,251,000
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 217,435,000   $ 217,276,000


POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW DATA

   
  Six Months Ended June 30,
  2022   2023
        (Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities (net of net assets acquired):          
Net (loss) / income $ (3,046,000 )   $ 1,792,000  
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:          
Non-controlling interest   2,000       3,000  
Gain on bargain purchase   -       (7,517,000 )
Inventory reserve   119,000       375,000  
Stock based compensation expense   2,086,000       1,684,000  
Depreciation and amortization   4,133,000       4,498,000  
Right-of-use assets, non-cash lease expense   1,382,000       1,318,000  
Bad debt expense   (364,000 )     826,000  
Deferred taxes   (663,000 )     398,000  
Other non-cash items   604,000       73,000  
Changes in:          
Operating assets and liabilities   (6,953,000 )     (2,110,000 )
           
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   (2,700,000 )     1,340,000  
           
Cash flows from investing activities:          
Acquisitions, net of cash assumed   -       8,722,000  
Purchase of investment   -       (100,000 )
Capitalized software development costs   -       (1,677,000 )
Capital expenditures   (2,013,000 )     (2,108,000 )
           
Net cash (used in) investing activities   (2,013,000 )     4,837,000  
           
Cash flows from financing activities:          
Payment of preferred stock dividend   -       (1,128,000 )
Repayment of long-term debt   (2,897,000 )     (2,658,000 )
Short-term bank debt, net   2,330,000       2,736,000  
Purchase of treasury stock upon vesting of restricted stock   (186,000 )     (48,000 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   -       36,000  
           
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (753,000 )     (1,062,000 )
           
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (3,282,000 )     (1,066,000 )
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (8,748,000 )     4,049,000  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period   26,760,000       17,989,000  
           
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period $ 18,012,000     $ 22,038,000  


POWERFLEET, INC. CORE BUSINESS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2023
  Total Powerfleet   BASA / 3rd party Cellocator   Core Business
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Revenue:                
Products $ 11,012,000   $ 322,838   $ 10,689,162
Services   21,038,000     3,105,099     17,932,901
                 
Total Revenues   32,050,000     3,427,937     28,622,063
Cost of revenue:                
Cost of products   8,550,000     241,769     8,308,231
Cost of services   7,467,000     2,205,391     5,261,609
                 
Total cost of revenues:   16,017,000     2,447,160     13,569,840
                 
Gross Profit   16,033,000     980,777     15,052,223


POWERFLEET, INC. PRE-MOVINGDOTS ACQUISITION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2023
  Total Powerfleet   Movingdots   Powerfleet Pre-
Acquisition Business
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Revenue:                
Products $ 11,012,000     $ 6,700     $ 11,005,300  
Services   21,038,000       181,842       20,856,158  
                 
Total Revenues   32,050,000       188,542       31,861,458  
Cost of revenue:                
Cost of products   8,550,000       (3,134 )     8,553,134  
Cost of services   7,467,000       153,249       7,313,751  
                 
Total cost of revenues:   16,017,000       150,115       15,866,885  
                 
Gross Profit   16,033,000       38,427       15,994,573  
                 
Operating expenses:                
Selling, general and administrative expenses   16,987,000       683,801       16,303,199  
Research and development expenses   2,179,000       654,773       1,524,227  
                 
Total Operating Expenses   19,166,000       1,338,574       17,827,426  
                 
Loss from operations   (3,133,000 )     (1,300,147 )     (1,832,853 )
                 
Adjusted EBITDA   647,000       (1,167,000 )     1,814,000  


CONSTANT CURRENCY
Constant currency information has been presented to illustrate the impact of changes in currency rates on the company’s results. The constant currency information has been determined by adjusting the current financial reporting period results to the prior period average exchange rates, determined as the average of the monthly exchange rates applicable to the period. The measurement has been performed for each of the company’s currencies. The constant currency growth percentage has been calculated by utilizing the constant currency results compared to the prior period results.

The constant currency information represents non-GAAP information. The company believes this provides a useful basis to measure the performance of its business as it removes distortion from the effects of foreign currency movements during the period; however, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. See the section above titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information.

Due to a portion of the company’s customers who are invoiced in non-U.S. Dollar denominated currencies, the company also calculates subscription revenue growth rate on a constant currency basis, thereby removing the effect of currency fluctuation on results of operations.

  Six Months Ended Jun 30,   Year Over Year Change
($ in Thousands) 2022   2023   $ %
             
Service Revenue:            
Service Revenue as reported $38,545   $41,478   $2,933 7.6%
Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar     $2,887   $2,887  
Service revenue on a constant currency basis $38,545   $44,365   $5,820 15.1%
             
             
  Six Months Ended Jun 30,   Year Over Year Change
($ in Thousands) 2022   2023   $ %
             
Product Revenue:            
Product Revenue as reported $29,210   $23,411   ($5,799) (19.9%)
Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar     $300   $300  
Product revenue on a constant currency basis $29,210   $23,711   ($5,499) (18.8%)
             
  Six Months Ended Jun 30,   Year Over Year Change
($ in Thousands) 2022   2023   $ %
             
Total Revenue:            
Total Revenue as reported $67,755   $64,889   ($2,866) (4.2%)
Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar     $3,187   $3,187  
Total revenue on a constant currency basis $67,755   $68,076   $321 0.5%


  Three Months Ended Jun 30,   Year Over Year Change
($ in Thousands) 2022   2023   $ %
             
Service Revenue:            
Service Revenue as reported $19,777   $21,044   $1,267 6.4%
Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar     $1,299   $1,299  
Service revenue on a constant currency basis $19,777   $22,343   $2,566 13.0%
             
  Three Months Ended Jun 30,   Year Over Year Change
($ in Thousands) 2022   2023   $ %
             
Product Revenue:            
Product Revenue as reported $14,818   $11,006   ($3,812) (25.7%)
Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar     $125   $125  
Product revenue on a constant currency basis $14,818   $11,131   ($3,687) (24.9%)
             
  Three Months Ended Jun 30, Year Over Year Change
($ in Thousands) 2022   2023   $ %
             
Total Revenue:            
Total Revenue as reported $34,595   $32,050   ($2,545) (7.4%)
Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar     $1,424   $1,424  
Total revenue on a constant currency basis $34,595   $33,474   ($1,121) (3.2%)


 

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Powerfleet Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2023 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more