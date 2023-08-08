Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,558 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,059 in the last 365 days.

Global-e Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE) the global leader of Direct-To-Consumer cross border eCommerce enablement, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

“The results of the second quarter of 2023, together with the updated guidance for the remainder of the year, illustrate the continued strong momentum of our business, as evident from both top-line growth, improved profitability and new client launches,” said Amir Schlachet, Founder and CEO of Global-e. “We remain focused on executing across all fronts, as we continue to tap into the massive global opportunity presented by the direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce market.”

Q2 2023 Financial Results

  • GMV1 in the second quarter of 2023 was $825 million, an increase of 54% year over year
  • Revenue in the second quarter of 2023 was $133.3 million, an increase of 53% year over year, of which service fees revenue was $59.5 million and fulfillment services revenue was $73.8 million
  • Non-GAAP gross profit2 in the second quarter of 2023 was $57.7 million, an increase of 58% year over year. GAAP gross profit in the second quarter of 2023 was $54.9 million
  • Non-GAAP gross margin2 in the second quarter of 2023 was 43.3%, an increase of 140 basis points from 41.9% in the second quarter of 2022. GAAP gross margin in the second quarter of 2023 was 41.2%
  • Adjusted EBITDA3 in the second quarter of 2023 was $21.0 million compared to $11.1 million in the second quarter of 2022
  • Net loss in the second quarter of 2023 was $35.5 million

Recent Business Highlights

  • Continued to on-board many new merchants located all around the globe and trading in various verticals, including:
    • Renowned fashion brands such as LK Bennet and Club L London in the UK, Monday Swimwear and Pepper in the US, Tara Jarmon in France and Diesel in Italy
    • APAC-based brands such as Venroy, Rollie Nation, Lahana and Lilybod in Australia, Japanese brands including Hinoya, 45R, A-tude, Nubian and Anna Sui,
      and our first ever Korean brand - HYEIN SEO
  • Expanded within existing merchant groups, with notable examples being Orveda, which is part of the beauty and fragrance group COTY and Givenchy Beauty, which is part of the LVMH group of luxury brands
  • Continued accelerated growth of our US-outbound business with US outbound revenue up 99% in the second quarter of 2023
  • Strategic partnership with Shopify remains on track:
    • Continuing the migration process of all our legacy Shopify-based enterprise merchants onto the new native app
    • Working in close collaboration with Shopify towards the roll out of Shopify Markets Pro, currently in early access. General availability in the US expected later this year, to be followed by the UK

Q3 and Full Year Outlook

Global-e is introducing third quarter guidance and is raising the full year guidance as follows:

  Q3 2023   FY 2023   Previous FY 2023
(in millions)
GMV (1) $840 - $880   $3,480 - $3,640   $3,400 - $3,550
Revenue $136 - $142   $570 - $596   $562 - $590
Adjusted EBITDA (2) $17 - $21   $85 - $93   $70 - $77
 

1 Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is a non-GAAP operating metric. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics” for additional information regarding this metric.

2 Non-GAAP Gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics” for additional information regarding this metric.

3 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information regarding this metric, including the reconciliations to Operating Profit (Loss), its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Operating Profit (Loss), its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact this GAAP financial measure are not within the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. These items may include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expenses. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable impact on the Company’s future financial results.

Conference Call Information:

Global-e will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.
The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:

United States/Canada Toll Free:                       1-888-886-7786
International Toll: 1-416-764-8658
   

A live webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Global-e’s website at: https://investors.global-e.com/news-events/events-presentations

Approximately two hours after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s web site and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics

To supplement Global-e’s financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP, Global-e considers certain financial measures and key performance metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP including:

  • Non-GAAP gross profit, which Global-e defines as gross profit adjusted for amortization of acquired intangibles. Non-GAAP gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenues
  • Adjusted EBITDA, which Global-e defines as operating profit (loss) adjusted for stock-based compensation expenses, depreciation and amortization, commercial agreements amortization, amortization of acquired intangibles, merger related contingent consideration and acquisition related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of the underlying business.

Global-e uses the Non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of Global-e’s overall assessment of its performance, including the preparation of Global-e’s annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of Global-e’s business strategies, and to communicate with Global-e’s board of directors concerning its financial performance. The Non-GAAP measures are used by our management to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends.

Global-e’s definition of Non-GAAP measures may differ from the definition used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these metrics or similar metrics. Furthermore, these metrics have certain limitations in that they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statement of operations that are necessary to run our business. Thus, Non -GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Global-e also uses Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) as a key operating metric. Gross Merchandise Value or GMV is defined as the combined amount we collect from the shopper and the merchant for all components of a given transaction, including products, duties and taxes and shipping.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying reconciliation tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements or information regarding Global-e’s expectations, operations, strategy and Global-e’s projected revenue and other future financial and operational results or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Global-e believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to retain merchants or the GMV generated by such merchants; the ability to attract new merchants; our expectations regarding our revenue, expenses and operations; anticipated trends and challenges in our business and the markets in which we operate; our ability to compete in our industry; our ability to anticipate merchant needs or develop or acquire new functionality or enhance our existing platform to meet those needs; our ability to manage our growth and manage expansion into additional markets; our ability to establish and protect intellectual property rights; our ability to hire and retain key personnel; costs related to being a public company; our ability to adapt to emerging or evolving regulatory developments, technological changes, and cybersecurity needs; our anticipated cash needs and our estimates regarding our capital requirements and our needs for additional financing; impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, including variants, and related vaccination roll out efforts; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Global-e’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023 and other documents filed with or furnished by Global-e from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Global-E Online Ltd.

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer cross-border ecommerce. The chosen partner of over 1,000 brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end ecommerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com.

Investor Contact:
Erica Mannion or Mike Funari
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
IR@global-e.com
+1 617-542-6180

Press Contact:
Headline Media
Garrett Krivicich
Globale@headline.media 
+1 786-233-7684

 
Global-E Online Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
 
  Period Ended  
  December 31,     June 30,  
  2022     2023  
  (Audited)     (Unaudited)  
Assets              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 165,033     $ 151,020  
Short-term deposits   46,353       55,064  
Accounts receivable, net   16,424       14,095  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   51,904       57,365  
Marketable securities   16,813       17,599  
Funds receivable, including cash in banks   78,125       70,057  
Total current assets   374,652       365,200  
Property and equipment, net   10,283       9,883  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   19,718       22,827  
Long term deposits   3,225       3,537  
Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent   1,825       2,080  
Deferred tax assets   171       -  
Other assets, noncurrent   3,739       3,259  
Commercial agreement asset   282,963       261,741  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   466,024       455,773  
Total long-term assets   787,948       759,100  
Total assets $ 1,162,600     $ 1,124,300  
Liabilities and Shareholders Equity              
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable $ 52,220     $ 30,842  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   75,990       71,252  
Funds payable to Customers   78,125       70,057  
Short term operating lease liabilities   3,245       3,591  
Total current liabilities   209,580       175,742  
Long-term liabilities:              
Deferred tax liabilities, net   6,558       2,604  
Long term operating lease liabilities   16,579       18,995  
Other long-term liabilities   1,762       1,036  
Total liabilities $ 234,479     $ 198,377  
               
Shareholders’ equity:              
Share capital and additional paid-in capital   1,253,093       1,329,405  
Accumulated comprehensive income   (1,926 )     (1,820 )
Accumulated deficit   (323,046 )     (401,662 )
Total shareholders’ equity   928,121       925,923  
Total liabilities, convertible preferred shares and shareholders’ equity $ 1,162,600     $ 1,124,300  
 


Global-E Online Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2022     2023     2022     2023  
  (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  
Revenue $ 87,305     $ 133,309     $ 163,628     $ 250,940  
Cost of revenue   52,954       78,419       102,094       150,174  
Gross profit   34,351       54,890       61,534       100,766  
                               
Operating expenses:                              
Research and development   17,597       24,620       35,284       47,516  
Sales and marketing   50,986       52,788       100,625       104,636  
General and administrative   15,071       13,878       26,611       27,017  
Total operating expenses   83,654       91,286       162,520       179,169  
Operating profit (loss)   (49,303 )     (36,396 )     (100,986 )     (78,403 )
Financial expenses, net   (680 )     754       986       3,154  
Loss before income taxes   (48,623 )     (37,150 )     (101,972 )     (81,557 )
Income taxes   174       (1,617 )     411       (2,941 )
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (48,797 )   $ (35,533 )   $ (102,383 )   $ (78,616 )
Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (0.31 )   $ (0.22 )   $ (0.66 )   $ (0.48 )
Basic and diluted weighted average ordinary shares   156,891,201       164,214,398       155,636,936       163,427,086  
 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2022     2023     2022     2023  
  (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  
Operating activities                              
Net profit (loss) $ (48,797 )   $ (35,533 )   $ (102,383 )   $ (78,616 )
Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:                              
Depreciation   330       460       594       887  
Share-based compensation expense   12,843       11,352       20,772       21,064  
Commercial agreement asset   37,433       37,432       74,182       75,585  
Amortization of intangible assets   6,049       5,091       12,665       10,251  
Changes in accrued interest and exchange rate on short-term deposits   -       (182 )     -       (709 )
Changes in accrued interest and exchange rate on long-term deposits   (38 )     (54 )     6       (200 )
Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency   5,913       (156 )     7,579       (740 )
Accounts receivable   728       (1,752 )     4,721       2,329  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (1,334 )     (11,185 )     (4,725 )     (5,347 )
Funds receivable   960       (1,195 )     20,125       2,556  
Long-term receivables   -       94       -     480  
Funds payable to customers   18,175       7,902       3,238       (8,068 )
Operating lease ROU assets   657       1,037       1,455       1,708  
Deferred contract acquisition costs   (230 )     (226 )     (475 )     (383 )
Accounts payable   2,699       (3,169 )     2,263       (21,378 )
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   4,501       10,701       (4,543 )     (5,463 )
Deferred taxes   -       (1,873 )     -       (3,783 )
Operating lease liabilities   (2,128 )     (1,098 )     (2,985 )     (2,054 )
Impairment of marketable securities   48       -       62       -  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   37,809       17,646       32,551       (11,881 )
Investing activities                              
Investment in marketable securities   (357 )     (829 )     (7,555 )     (1,279 )
Proceeds from marketable securities 752       200     7,910       599  
Purchases of short-term investments   (197 )     (37,250 )     (31,495 )     (46,502 )
Purchases of long-term investments   -       (15 )     -       (112 )
Proceeds from short-term investments   35,000       9,250       38,400       38,500  
Purchases of property and equipment   (1,900 )     (145 )     (6,584 )     (487 )
Payments for business combinations, net of cash acquired   (1,471 )     -       (217,083 )     -  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   31,827       (28,789 )     (216,407 )     (9,281 )
Financing activities                              
Exercise of Warrants to ordinary shares   15     5       43     22  
Proceeds from issuance of Ordinary shares in IPO, net of issuance costs -       -     -       -  
Proceeds from exercise of share options   386       773       488       865  
Net cash provided by financing activities   401       778       531       887  
Exchange rate differences on balances of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (5,913 )     156       (7,579 )     740  
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   64,124       (10,209 )     (190,904 )     (19,535 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period   203,871       202,196       458,899       211,522  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period $ 267,995     $ 191,987     $ 267,995     $ 191,987  
 


Global-E Online Ltd.
SELECTED OTHER DATA
(In thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2022     2023     2022     2023  
    (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  
Key performance metrics            
Gross Merchandise Value     534,459               825,026               989,752               1,528,921          
Adjusted EBITDA (a)     11,128               20,979               14,410               35,464          
                                                                 
Revenue by Category                                                                
Service fees     39,324       45 %     59,532       45 %     71,272       44 %     109,885       44 %
Fulfillment services     47,981       55 %     73,777       55 %     92,356       56 %     141,055       56 %
Total revenue   $ 87,305       100 %   $ 133,309       100 %   $ 163,628       100 %   $ 250,940       100 %
                                                                 
Revenue by merchant outbound region                                                                
United States     33,944       39 %     67,516       51 %     61,865       38 %     123,429       49 %
United Kingdom     33,963       39 %     40,014       30 %     62,244       38 %     77,746       31 %
European Union     17,798       20 %     21,088       16 %     36,852       23 %     42,164       17 %
Israel     263       0 %     531       0 %     628       0 %     756       0 %
Other   1,337     2 %     4,160       3 %   2,039     1 %     6,845       3 %
Total revenue   $ 87,305       100 %   $ 133,309       100 %   $ 163,628       100 %   $ 250,940       100 %
 
(a) See reconciliation to adjusted EBITDA table


Global-E Online Ltd.
RECONCILIATION TO Non-GAAP GROSS PROFIT
(In thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended    
  June 30,     June 30,    
  2022     2023     2022     2023    
         
    (Unaudited)    
         
Gross Profit   34,351       54,890       61,534       100,766    
                                 
Amortization of acquired intangibles included in cost of revenue   2,198       2,796       4,874       5,592    
Non-GAAP gross profit   36,549       57,686       66,408       106,358    
 




Global-E Online Ltd.
RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2022     2023     2022     2023  
  (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  
Operating profit (loss)   (49,303 )     (36,396 )     (100,986 )     (78,403 )
(1)  Stock-based compensation:                              
   Cost of revenue   52       161       88       274  
   Research and development   5,296       6,572       10,448       12,630  
   Selling and marketing   1,706       1,089       2,465       1,964  
   General and administrative   5,788       3,530       7,771       6,196  
Total stock-based compensation   12,842       11,352       20,772       21,064  
                               
(2)  Depreciation and amortization   330       460       594       887  
                               
(3)  Commercial agreement asset amortization 37,433       37,432     74,182       75,585  
                           
(4)  Amortization of acquired intangibles 6,049       5,091     12,665       10,251  
                           
(5)  Merger related contingent consideration 3,026       3,040     5,985       6,080  
                           
(6)  Acquisition related costs 751       -     1,198       -  
Adjusted EBITDA   11,128       20,979       14,410       35,464  

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global-e Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more