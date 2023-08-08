Sibros Accelerates Software-Defined Vehicle Innovation with iWave Telematics Solutions

Collaboration will aim to build intelligence and enable automotive, industrial and fleet digitalization for the U.S. Market

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sibros , connected vehicle platform company, today announced a collaboration with iWave Global, a leading provider of embedded systems and ODM (original design manufacturer) solutions, to accelerate software-defined vehicle innovation for all vehicle architectures. Through the collaboration, Sibros’ over-the-air (OTA) platform will be built into iWave’s Rugged Telematics Device to enable embedded intelligence in vehicle applications such as automotive, industrial, off-road and heavy-duty vehicles.



Under the collaboration, Sibros' customers will unlock new connected services and offerings across the full mobility product lifestyle, from development and manufacturing to field operations and end of life.

“This is a step forward in improving the safety, functionality and success of software-defined vehicles in the U.S.,” said Hemant Sikaria, CEO and co-founder at Sibros. “Sibros and iWave have a shared vision for driving the shift toward connecting and managing software and data for every vehicle across its lifecycle. We are looking forward to working with iWave to innovate new services for OEMs to push the bounds of possibility for the industry.”

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) working with Sibros-enabled iWave products will provide better product decisions, improve product quality and enhance the customer experience. The combined solution will empower OEMs with the ability to:

Log vehicle data from any electronics control unit (ECU) for rich insights on product performance

Deploy safety-certified OTA software and firmware updates to any domain controller

Dispatch safe and secure remote diagnostic commands to any vehicle or fleet



“Telematics and OTA solutions hold unparalleled importance in software-defined vehicles. Software defined vehicles are built with more intelligence on the edge with the need for robust data collection and firmware update mechanisms,” said Abdullah Khan, Director of Engineering at iWave. “We are excited to partner with Sibros and empower OEMs in this fast-changing digital automotive environment.”

iWave enables the future of connected mobility with an extensive portfolio of telematics control units, telematics gateways, vehicle-to-everything (V2X) solutions and protocol stacks. The embedded computing and edge solutions allows automakers to harness vehicle data and build fleet intelligence.

Sibros and iWave’s combined solution will meet the highest international standards for safety, security and data privacy including ISO 26262 (ASIL-D rated), ISO 21434, WP.29 R155 and R156 and GDPR.

About iWave

iWave, an embedded system engineering and solutions company, specialises in the design and manufacturing of telematics control units, telematics gateways and connected automotive solutions. With a strategic focus in the automotive vertical market, iWave empowers automotive OEMs with edge computing platforms, telematics solutions and ODM design services. iWave is driven by the mission to be the trusted embedded tech partner to companies across the globe. For more information on iWave, visit www.iwavesystems.com.

About Sibros

Sibros powers the connected vehicle ecosystem with its Deep Connected Platform™ for full life cycle data, software and diagnostics management in one vertically integrated system. DCP supports any vehicle architecture - from ICE, Hybrid, EV to Fuel Cell - while also meeting rigorous safety, security, and compliance standards. By combining powerful automotive software and data management tools in vehicle-to-cloud platform, Sibros empowers OEMs to quickly bring up dozens of new connected vehicle use cases to improve product quality, safety and performance from the factory to the field. For more information about the Silicon Valley-based company, visit www.sibros.com .

