REMINDER: Stella-Jones Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Second-Quarter Results

MONTREAL, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ)

OPEN TO: Investors, analysts and all interested parties
DATE: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
TIME: 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time
LIVE WEBCAST: https://web.lumiagm.com/469860628
CALL: 1-866-518-4114
   

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE MARKET OPENS THE DAY OF THE CONFERENCE CALL THROUGH GLOBE NEWSWIRE.

Please log on or dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to attend at this time, you may access a web recording of the meeting at the following link: https://web.lumiagm.com/469860628. This recording will be available on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, as of 1:00 PM until 11:59 PM on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

ABOUT STELLA-JONES

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX : SJ) is North America’s leading producer of pressure-treated wood products. It supplies the continent’s major electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with wood utility poles and North America’s Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with railway ties and timbers. Stella-Jones also provides industrial products, which include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers and coal tar-based products. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium treated residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing the Canadian market through its national manufacturing and distribution network. The Company’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit: www.stella-jones.com.

INQUIRIES

Stephanie Corrente
Director, Corporate Communications
Stella-Jones Inc.
communications@stella-jones.com


