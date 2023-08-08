Message to U.S. Citizens: U.S. Embassy Jerusalem (August 8, 2023)

Location: Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza

Subject: Open Days in Modiin for DS-11 Passport Applications on August 21-22, 2023.

The American Citizen Services (ACS) Units from the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem and Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv will hold off site, open days for walk-in passport services: No Appointment Needed .

Where:

Municipality Sport Center

Basketball Gymnasium

5 Emek Zvulun Street

Modi’in, Israel

What: DS-11 passport applications (mainly for minors who need their parents to sign or first-time adult applicants). We will also accept DS-82 and DS-5504 applications through a drop box on site. We will NOT be accepting Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA) applications.

When: Monday, August 21 and Tuesday, August 22, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM without an appointment. We will accept all applicants who are in line by 1PM.

This event will allow certain applicants who need to see us in person to come to Modi’in for interviews, take the oath, and pay. That’s right—no appointment needed on these special days! Just show up in Modi’in at the address listed above and line up to receive passport services. There is no need to sign up in advance.

If you have an existing appointment at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem or Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv, you must cancel the appointments before you come or you will be unable to come to the open day.

This event is ONLY for documented U.S. citizens – we will not be accepting CRBA applications. You must provide one of the following documents for each applicant:

Original Existing U.S. Passport (unless you are applying to replace a lost or stolen passport); OR

Original Consular Report of Birth Abroad; OR

Original Certificate of Citizenship; OR

Original U.S. Birth Certificate

To determine whether you are eligible to use the DS-11 form, please first see (https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/need-passport/apply-in-person.html).

Please see here:

– Required Documents (https://il.usembassy.gov/u-s-citizen-services/how-passport/)

– Printed Online Israel Post Courier Pre-Paid Label (if using Israel Post) (https://il.usembassy.gov/u-s-citizen-services/passport-services/processing-times-and-delivery/)

– Bank Check (we are unable to accept cash or credit cards) (https://il.usembassy.gov/u-s-citizen-services/passport-services/fees/). You can submit one bank check for an entire family.

Applicants who do not bring all of the required documents and/or photocopies of proper documents (or the printed online Israel Post courier pre-paid label or correct bank check) will be turned away and required to make an appointment on the Embassy’s website. There are no exceptions to this policy.

All passports will be returned by courier (Israel Post or Aramex) and will be received within 6-8 weeks. There will be no pick ups nor will we accept applications for emergency passports.

Please Note: We expect to have an extremely large turnout on both days, August 21-22. Wait times to apply could be anywhere between one and six hours. We do not have shade, bathrooms, chairs, or water outside of the acceptance facility, though these facilities are all available once inside for processing. Please plan accordingly.

Actions to Take:

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Jerusalem

14 David Flusser St.

Jerusalem

Online ACS Inquiry System: click here

Phone: +972-2-630-4000

Website: https://il.usembassy.gov/

U.S. Embassy Branch Office Tel Aviv

71 HaYarkon St.

Tel Aviv

Routine: click here

Online ACS Inquiry System: click here

Phone: +972-3-519-7575

Website: https://il.usembassy.gov/

State Department – Consular Affairs

888-407-4747or 202-501-4444

Israel, West Bank, and Gaza Country Information

Israel, West Bank, and Gaza Travel Advisory

