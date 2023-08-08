Sports Betting Market Critical Analysis with Expert Opinion William Hill, Bwin.Party , Ladbrokes
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Released Global Sports Betting market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Sports Betting market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Global Sports Betting market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as William Hill (United Kingdom), 888 Holdings (Spain), Bet-athome.com (Germany), Bwin.Party (United Kingdom), Ladbrokes (United Kingdom), Microgaming (United Kingdom), PaddyPower Betfair (Republic of Ireland), GVC Holdings PLC (The Isle of Man), Kindred Group (Malta), Bet365 Group Ltd (United Kingdom).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Sports Betting market to witness a CAGR of 10.3% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Sports Betting Market Breakdown by Application (Draw games, Instant Games, Lotto, Numbers Games, Others) by Type (Fixed Odds Sports Betting, In Play/Live Betting, Exchange Betting, Spread Betting, Daily Fantasy Sports, Pari-Mutuel Betting, ESports Betting) by Platform (Online, Offline) by Sports Type (Football, Basketball, Baseball, Horse Racing, Cricket, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition
The sports betting market involves placing wagers on the outcomes of various sports events, ranging from traditional sports like football, basketball, and soccer to emerging sectors like eSports.
Major Highlights of the Global Sports Betting Market report released by HTF MI
Sports Betting Market Trend
• In-Play Betting: Live or in-play betting has gained popularity, enabling bettors to place wagers while a game is in progress, leading to increased engagement.
• eSports Betting: The rise of competitive video gaming has led to a growing market for eSports betting, attracting a younger demographic.
Sports Betting Market Driver
• Entertainment and Engagement: Sports betting adds an extra layer of excitement and engagement for fans, enhancing their overall viewing experience.
• Potential for Profit: The allure of making money through successful predictions drives a significant portion of the sports betting market.
SWOT Analysis on Global Sports Betting Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Global Sports Betting
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Global Sports Betting Market Study Table of Content
Global Sports Betting Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Fixed Odds Sports Betting, In Play/Live Betting, Exchange Betting, Spread Betting, Daily Fantasy Sports, Pari-Mutuel Betting, ESports Betting] in 2023
Global Sports Betting Market by Application/End Users [Draw games, Instant Games, Lotto, Numbers Games, Others]
Global Sports Betting Sales and Growth Rate (2023-2029)
Global Sports Betting Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Global Sports Betting (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in the complete table of Contents
