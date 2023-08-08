Cherry Juice Concentrate Market is Booming Worldwide | Graceland Fruit, Welch Foods, Cherry Growers
The most recent research analysis on "Cherry Juice Concentrate Market Growth 2022-2029" released by HTF Market Intelligence gives readers information on tactical business choices and strategic planning that affect and stabilise the market's growth forecast. However, a few disruptive tendencies will have opposite and significant effects on how the global cherry juice concentrate market develops and how players are distributed. To give further insight into the Cherry Juice Concentrate market's particular trends, their potential influence, and how to account for them in companies' strategic planning and the market's future course, Graceland Fruit, Inc. (United States) Cherry Central Cooperative, Inc. (United States) Shoreline Fruit, LLC (United States) Fruit d'Or (Canada) Welch Foods Inc. (United States) Milne Fruit Products (United States) Royal Ridge Fruits (United States) Cherry Growers, Inc. (United States) Brownwood Acres Foods, Inc. (United States) Northwest Wild Foods (United States).
— Nidhi Bhawsar
Cherry Juice Concentrate Industry Background: By eliminating the water content from cherry juice, cherry juice concentrate—a concentrated version of cherry juice—is created. It is frequently ingested as a nutritional supplement or utilised as a component in a variety of food and beverage items. Natural foods and beverages are becoming more and more popular with consumers, who are becoming more conscious of them. A common component in many different foods and beverages, including juices, smoothies, baked goods, sauces, and dressings, is cherry juice concentrate. Cherry juice concentrate is one organic food and beverage item that consumers are increasingly looking for. Tart cherries are renowned for their greater antioxidant content and possible health advantages. The restricted harvest period for cherries usually lasts a few weeks. It might be difficult to maintain a steady supply throughout the year since the harvest season determines whether fresh cherries are available for processing into cherry juice concentrate.
Due to investments in and advancements in R&D, the industry in the area has been growing at a steady rate, and more growth is anticipated throughout the projection period, or 2023–2028. Major players like Fruit d'Or (Canada), Cherry Central Cooperative, Inc. (United States), Graceland Fruit, Inc. (United States), Shoreline Fruit, LLC (United States), Milne Fruit Products (United States), Welch Foods (United States), Royal Ridge Fruits (United States), Brownwood Acres Foods (United States), Cherry Growers, Inc. (United States), Northwest Wild Foods (United
Key Developments in the Market:
On 4 March 2021, “Fruit d'Or of Canada buys Decas Cranberry Products, which is situated in the US. Decas Cranberry Products (Decas) has been acquired by Canadian firm Fruit d'Or, which processes cranberries and wild blueberries. Under the Decas Farms brand, Decas, based in Carver, Massachusetts, sells a range of sweetened dry goods and fresh cranberries to food producers.”
On 25 Jan 2021, “Graceland Fruit launches its new website, brand identity, and focus for 2021. In order to better represent its increased emphasis on the commercial food ingredient industry and its history of great product and service performance, pioneering manufacturer and worldwide distributor of infused dried fruit ingredients has launched a new brand design and website.”
There are many participants in the cherry juice concentrate market's competitive environment, including both domestic and international businesses. The market is dominated by companies like Graceland Fruit, Inc., Cherry Central Cooperative, Inc., Shoreline Fruit, LLC, Fruit d'Or, and others. Both conventional and organic cherry juice concentrate products are available from these businesses. They compete on the basis of elements including product quality, sourcing skills, manufacturing capacity, distribution systems, brand recognition, and innovation. Some businesses additionally concentrate on certain cherry varietals or provide specialised services to meet the needs of various clients.
Regulatory Insights:
Cherry juice concentrate needs to adhere to strict food safety and quality requirements that have been established by regulatory bodies. These regulations often address things like where the ingredients come from, how they are processed, how they are kept clean, how they must be labelled, and how much contamination is allowed. Products prepared from cherry juice concentrate must comply with regulations for ingredient disclosure, nutritional data, allergy labelling, and any particular claims made about the product's functionality or health advantages. Consumers will receive accurate and transparent information thanks to compliance with these standards.
Influencing Trend:
• One of the trends in the cherry juice concentrate market is the rising demand for organic cherry juice concentrate, which is followed by the rising popularity of tart cherry juice concentrate.
• Cherry juice concentrate is one organic food and beverage item that consumers are increasingly looking for.
• Concerns over pesticide residues, environmental sustainability, and health consciousness are driving factors behind the shift towards organic products.
• Tart cherries are renowned for their greater antioxidant content and possible health advantages.
• Due to its alleged health-promoting qualities, such as anti-inflammatory and sleep-inducing effects, sour cherry juice concentrate has become more popular on the market.
• To adapt to changing customer tastes and preferences, manufacturers are concentrating on product innovation and creating new flavour varieties.
Market Growth Drivers:
• Increasing Applications in the Food and Beverage Industry and Growing Demand for Healthy and Natural Products are two factors propelling the Cherry Juice Concentrate market.
• Natural foods and beverages are becoming more and more popular with consumers, who are becoming more conscious of them.
• Cherry juice concentrate is a favourite among customers who are concerned about their health since it is packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.
• A common component in many different foods and beverages, including juices, smoothies, baked goods, sauces, and dressings, is cherry juice concentrate.
• The need for cherry juice concentrate in the food and beverage sector is driven by its adaptability and capacity to improve flavour, colour, and nutritional profile.
Restraints:
• The Cherry Juice Concentrate market is constrained by seasonal availability, dependence on the harvest, and price volatility.
• The restricted harvest period for cherries usually lasts a few weeks.
• It might be difficult to maintain a steady supply throughout the year since the harvest season determines whether fresh cherries are available for processing into cherry juice concentrate.
• Weather patterns, crop yields, and consumer demand are a few examples of variables that might affect the price volatility of cherries and, by extension, cherry juice concentrate.
• The profitability of producers as well as the cost and accessibility of cherry juice concentrate for customers may be affected by fluctuating prices.
• The cherry juice concentrate business is extremely competitive, with several companies selling comparable goods.
