Eagle Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

• Total revenue for Q2 2023 was $64.6 million

• Q2 2023 net income was $0.39 per basic and diluted share and adjusted non-GAAP net income1 was $1.18 per basic and diluted share

• Q2 2023 net income was $5.2 million

• Q2 2023 adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA1 was $20.7 million

• Gross margin was 74% for the first half of 2023, up from 73% for the first half of 2022

• Adjusted non-GAAP gross margin1 was 83% for the first half of 2023, up from 74% for the first half of 2022

• Gross profit in its oncology business was $41.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared with $38.7 million in the prior year period, representing gross margin of 80% and 72%, respectively

• Adjusted non-GAAP gross profit1 in its oncology business was $43.8 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared with $38.7 million in the prior year period, representing adjusted non-GAAP gross margin1 of 84% and 72%, respectively

• An estimated 19,000 patients2 were dosed with Barhemsys® or Byfavo® during the second quarter of 2023; combined sales of Barhemsys and Byfavo were $1.2 million, representing approximately 30% sequential growth for the last two quarters

• BENDEKA® and BELRAPZO® combined had approximately 84% share of the bendamustine U.S. market in the second quarter of 20233

• Company reiterates raised full-year guidance of adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA1 of $78.0-$84.0 million and adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share1 of $4.40-$4.70; resumed share repurchase program in July 2023

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGRX) (“Eagle” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

“We delivered a strong second quarter with impressive earnings and revenue, continuing the positive trajectory from an outstanding 18 months of business performance,” stated Scott Tarriff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Pharmaceuticals. “Our marketed drugs across oncology and our hospital business are performing well. We’re particularly excited with the revenue ramp for Barhemsys and Byfavo; our share of the commercial U.S. pemetrexed market has more than tripled since the end of 2022, and Bendeka and Belrapzo continue to outperform. In light of these and other positive factors, which we believe reflect a broader continuation of strength, we recently raised our full-year 2023 guidance and resumed our share repurchase program.”

“Our expectation is that the growth that began in 2022 will continue, and we have confidence that 2023 will be another great year for Eagle,” stated Tarriff. “Going forward, we intend to build on our sales momentum and also to leverage our commercial infrastructure and working capital position to add complementary products, either through R&D or acquisition.”

Recent Business Highlights:

An estimated 19,000 patients were dosed with Barhemsys or Byfavo during the second quarter of 2023, and 275 health care facilities purchased the products out of a total targeted market of approximately 4,000.2 Combined sales of Barhemsys and Byfavo were $1.2 million, representing approximately 30% sequential growth for the last two quarters. A summary of the sequential quarter sales growth for Barhemsys and Byfavo is provided below:



The Company completed the expansion of its hospital and oncology commercial teams. Eagle believes the new commercial infrastructure of approximately 80 people enables the Company to bring in additional products, through R&D or acquisition, with minimal additional commercialization costs.



Eagle is scheduled to have a Type C meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August 2023 for EA-114, its estrogen receptor antagonist product candidate for the treatment of HR+/HER- advanced breast cancer.

FDA granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) Designation and Fast Track Designation for CAL02, a novel first-in-class anti-toxin drug candidate, being developed to treat severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (SCABP) as an adjunctive therapy to standard of care, entitling Eagle to an additional five years of marketing exclusivity upon approval.

First patients were randomized in a multi-center adaptive, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study designed to assess the efficacy and safety of CAL02 administered intravenously in addition to standard of care in patients with SCABP. The study plans to enroll approximately 276 patients at more than 100 sites in over 20 countries worldwide, with 100 sites expected to be up by year-end in time for the northern hemisphere’s pneumonia season. Depending upon recruitment rates, Eagle anticipates having its 50% interim report around the first half of 2024.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2023, was $64.6 million, as compared to $74.1 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Second quarter 2023 royalty revenue was $21.7 million, compared to $24.9 million in the prior year quarter.

A summary of total revenue is outlined below:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue (in thousands): Product sales, net $ 42,993 $ 49,201 $ 89,214 $ 139,289 Royalty revenue 21,653 24,935 41,737 50,721 Total revenue $ 64,646 $ 74,136 $ 130,951 $ 190,010

Gross margin was 74% during the second quarter of 2023, compared to 68% in the second quarter of 2022.

R&D expense was $9.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $11.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to lower spend on the Company’s EA-114 program, which was in a large-scale study during the second quarter of 2022.

SG&A expenses in the second quarter of 2023 were $27.7 million compared to $36.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. This decrease was driven largely by the non-recurrence of Acacia-related acquisition costs and severance, partially offset by higher personnel related costs given the Company’s expanded hospital and oncology sales teams as well as higher selling and marketing costs for Barhemsys and Byfavo.

Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $5.2 million, or $0.39 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(9.5) million, or $(0.74) per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of the factors discussed above.

Adjusted non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $15.5 million, or $1.18 per basic and diluted share, compared to adjusted non-GAAP net income of $20.3 million, or $1.58 per basic and $1.56 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was $20.7 million, compared to adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA of $25.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.

2023 Full-Year Guidance

The Company reiterated its recently announced raised guidance as follows:

Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA of $78.0-$84.0 million

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share of $4.40-$4.70

Adjusted non-GAAP R&D expense of $41.0-$45.0 million

Adjusted non-GAAP SG&A expense of $86.0-$90.0 million

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2023, Eagle had $15.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, $115.1 million in accounts receivable, net, and $71.3 million in outstanding debt on the Company’s $150.0 million credit facility with JPMorgan. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had drawn $25.0 million on its $100.0 million revolving credit facility, which is included in outstanding debt.

As of June 30, 2023, Eagle had working capital of $100.6 million, after significant direct investment in R&D to fund the Company’s promising product candidates, the acquisition of Acacia Pharma Inc.’s outstanding shares and debt in 2022, and the purchase of an equity stake in and option to acquire Enalare Therapeutics Inc.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Eagle management will host its second quarter 2023 conference call as follows:

Date Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time 8:30 a.m. ET Toll free (U.S.) 800-343-4136 International 203-518-9814 Webcast (live and replay) www.eagleus.com, under the “Investor Relations” section

A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks after the call's completion by dialing 800-839-9409 (U.S.) or 402-220-6088 (International) and entering conference call ID EGRXQ223. The webcast will be archived for 30 days at the aforementioned URL.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients’ lives. Eagle’s commercialized products include PEMFEXY®, RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, TREAKISYM® (Japan), and Byfavo® and Barhemsys® through its wholly owned subsidiary Acacia Pharma Inc. Eagle’s oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states. Additional information is available on Eagle’s website at www.eagleus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities law. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Words and phrases such as “anticipated,” “forward,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “may,” “remain,” “potential,” “prepare,” “expected,” “believe,” “plan,” “near future,” “belief,” “guidance,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s financial projections and guidance, including anticipated financial performance for 2023, including expected adjusted EBITDA, adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share, adjusted non-GAAP R&D expense and adjusted non-GAAP SG&A expense; the Company’s expectations for the design and timing of clinical trials and studies, including with respect to enrollment, site selection, data meetings with regulatory agencies, and the timing thereof; statements regarding potential regulatory exclusivity; statements regarding the Company’s expectations with respect to building on its sales momentum leveraging its commercial infrastructure and working capital position to add complementary products, either through R&D or acquisition; and the potential of the Company’s pipeline and product candidates to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states. All of such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impacts of the post- COVID-19 environment and geopolitical factors such as the conflict in Ukraine; delay in or failure to obtain regulatory approval of the Company's or its partners’ product candidates and successful compliance with FDA, European Medicines Agency and other governmental regulations applicable to product approvals; changes in the regulatory environment; the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process; whether the Company can successfully market and commercialize its product candidates; the success of the Company's relationships with its partners; the outcome of litigation involving any of its products or that may have an impact on any of its products; the strength and enforceability of the Company’s intellectual property rights or the rights of third parties; competition from other pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and the potential for competition from generic entrants into the market; unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during clinical trials; clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected; the risks inherent in drug development and in conducting clinical trials; unanticipated factors in addition to the foregoing that may impact the Company’s financial and business projections and guidance and may cause the Company’s actual results and outcomes to materially differ from its projections and guidance; and those risks and uncertainties identified in the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 23, 2023, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and its other subsequent filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures

In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted non-GAAP net income, adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA, adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share, adjusted non-GAAP gross margin, adjusted non-GAAP gross profit, adjusted non-GAAP R&D expense and adjusted non-GAAP SG&A expense. The Company believes these measures provide investors and management with supplemental information relating to operating performance and trends that facilitate comparisons between periods and with respect to projected information.

Adjusted non-GAAP net income and related earnings per share information excludes amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation expense, severance expense, non-cash interest expense, fair value adjustments on equity investment, fair value adjustments related to derivative instruments, foreign currency exchange gain or loss, amortization of inventory step-up, acquisition related costs, legal settlement, convertible promissory note related adjustments, and the tax effect of these adjustments.

Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA excludes interest expense net of interest income, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, fair value adjustments on equity investment, convertible promissory note related adjustments, fair value adjustments related to derivative instruments, foreign currency exchange gain or loss, gain on Euro debt, legal settlement, acquisition related costs, debt issuance cost, and severance expense.

Adjusted non-GAAP Gross Profit excludes amortization expense and amortization of inventory step-up.

Adjusted non-GAAP R&D expense excludes stock-based compensation expense, depreciation expense and severance expense.

Adjusted non-GAAP SG&A expense excludes stock-based compensation expense, depreciation expense, severance expense, acquisition related costs, and legal settlement.

The Company believes the use of non-GAAP financial measures helps indicate underlying trends in the Company’s business and are important in comparing current results with prior period results and understanding projected operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures provide the Company and its investors with an indication of the Company’s baseline performance before items that are considered by the Company not to be reflective of the Company’s ongoing results. See the attached reconciliation tables for details of the amounts excluded and included to arrive at certain of the non-GAAP financial measures for historical periods.

Investors should note that reconciliations of the forward-looking or projected non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release to their most comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be provided because the Company cannot do so without unreasonable efforts due to the unavailability of information needed to calculate the reconciling items and the variability, complexity, and limited visibility of comparable GAAP measures, and the reconciling items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in the future. Likewise, the Company is unable to provide projected GAAP financial measures. GAAP projections and reconciliations of the components of projected adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA, adjusted non-GAAP R&D expenses, adjusted non-GAAP SG&A expenses and adjusted non-GAAP earning per share to their most comparable GAAP financial measures are not provided because the quantification of projected GAAP R&D expenses, SG&A expenses, net income and earnings per share and the reconciling items between projected GAAP to adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA, adjusted non-GAAP R&D expenses, adjusted non-GAAP SG&A expenses and adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For example, with respect to GAAP net income and R&D Expense, the Company is not able to calculate the favorable or unfavorable expenses related to the fair value adjustments on equity investments and derivative instruments primarily due to nature of these transactions. Such unavailable information could be significant such that actual GAAP net income, R&D expenses, SG&A expenses and earnings per share would vary significantly from projected GAAP and adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA, adjusted non-GAAP R&D expenses, adjusted non-GAAP SG&A expenses and adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, from time to time in the future there may be other items that the Company may exclude for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures; and the Company has ceased, and may in the future cease, to exclude items that it has historically excluded for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures. For example, commencing in 2023, the Company no longer excludes expense of acquired in-process research & development from the Company’s adjusted non-GAAP net income or adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA, their line item components, and non-GAAP earnings per share. For purposes of comparability, non-GAAP adjusted financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 have been updated to reflect this change. Accordingly, such expenses are not excluded from the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, as detailed in the reconciliation tables that follow, or from 2023 non-GAAP adjusted net income and adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share guidance. Likewise, the Company may determine to modify the nature of its adjustments to arrive at its non-GAAP financial measures. The Company strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and cautions investors that the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may differ from similar measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures.

EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share amounts) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,354 $ 55,321 Accounts receivable, net 115,140 72,439 Inventories 42,482 47,794 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,274 13,200 Total current assets 187,250 188,754 Property and equipment, net 1,013 1,168 Intangible assets, net 107,406 118,327 Goodwill 45,033 45,033 Deferred tax asset, net 30,715 27,146 Other assets 33,405 25,732 Total assets $ 404,822 $ 406,160 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,843 $ 18,993 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 62,490 85,844 Short-term debt, net 8,297 6,250 Total current liabilities 86,630 111,087 Long-term debt, net 61,896 56,216 Other long-term liabilities 4,256 5,297 Total liabilities 152,782 172,600 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, 1,500,000 shares authorized and no shares issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 17,647,390 and 17,569,375 shares issued as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 18 18 Additional paid in capital 373,831 366,265 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (1,112 ) (1,112 ) Retained earnings 122,418 111,504 Treasury stock, at cost, 4,552,730 and 4,552,730 shares as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (243,115 ) (243,115 ) Total stockholders' equity 252,040 233,560 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 404,822 $ 406,160





EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Product sales, net $ 42,993 $ 49,201 $ 89,214 $ 139,289 Royalty revenue 21,653 24,935 41,737 50,721 Total revenue 64,646 74,136 130,951 190,010 Operating expenses: Cost of product sales 16,858 21,171 34,158 46,347 Cost of royalty revenue — 2,493 — 5,072 Research and development 9,833 11,437 19,105 17,545 Selling, general and administrative 27,651 36,832 55,611 59,014 Total operating expenses 54,342 71,933 108,874 127,978 Income from operations 10,304 2,203 22,077 62,032 Interest income 195 244 407 398 Interest expense (1,448 ) (552 ) (2,964 ) (918 ) Other income (expense), net 247 (7,763 ) 9 (9,720 ) Total other expense, net (1,006 ) (8,071 ) (2,548 ) (10,240 ) Income (loss) before income tax provision 9,298 (5,868 ) 19,529 51,792 Income tax provision (4,134 ) (3,582 ) (8,615 ) (17,184 ) Net income (loss) $ 5,164 $ (9,450 ) $ 10,914 $ 34,608 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.39 $ (0.74 ) $ 0.83 $ 2.71 Diluted $ 0.39 $ (0.74 ) $ 0.83 $ 2.67 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 13,090,852 12,836,116 13,075,090 12,773,727 Diluted 13,154,599 12,836,116 13,151,107 12,951,788





EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 5,164 $ (9,450 ) $ 10,914 $ 34,608 Adjustments: Cost of product revenues: Amortization expense 5,459 1,466 10,901 2,197 Amortization of inventory step-up 416 — 736 — Research and development: Stock-based compensation expense 527 601 1,214 1,244 Depreciation expense 32 44 62 92 Severance 44 — 44 — Selling, general and administrative: Stock-based compensation expense 3,665 3,899 7,617 7,551 Depreciation expense 77 124 157 253 Severance 154 7,742 197 7,791 Acquisition related costs — 9,849 — 11,339 Legal settlement — — — 300 Other: Non-cash interest expense 115 278 237 396 Fair value adjustments on equity investment (210 ) 700 193 3,230 Convertible promissory note related adjustments — (19 ) — (28 ) Fair value adjustments related to derivative instruments — 6,239 (77 ) 5,631 Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (35 ) 798 (125 ) 798 Tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments 91 (1,956 ) (35 ) (2,935 ) Adjusted non-GAAP net income $ 15,499 $ 20,315 $ 32,035 $ 72,467 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.39 $ (0.74 ) $ 0.83 $ 2.71 Diluted $ 0.39 $ (0.74 ) $ 0.83 $ 2.67 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 13,090,852 12,836,116 13,075,090 12,773,727 Diluted 13,154,599 12,836,116 13,151,107 12,951,788 Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic $ 1.18 $ 1.58 $ 2.45 $ 5.67 Diluted $ 1.18 $ 1.56 $ 2.44 $ 5.60 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 13,090,852 12,836,116 13,075,090 12,773,727 Diluted 13,154,599 12,997,602 13,151,107 12,951,788





EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EBITDA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Twelve Months Ended

June 30, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 5,164 $ (9,450 ) $ 10,914 $ 34,608 $ 11,948 $ 35,642 Add back: Interest expense, net of interest income 1,253 308 2,557 520 5,811 3,774 Income tax provision 4,134 3,582 8,615 17,184 17,222 25,791 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,984 1,634 11,856 2,542 21,884 12,570 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 4,192 4,500 8,831 8,795 16,487 16,451 Fair value adjustments on equity investment (210 ) 700 193 3,230 1,420 4,457 Convertible promissory note related adjustments — 26 — 62 4,180 4,242 Fair value adjustments related to derivative instrument — 6,239 (77 ) 5,631 2,257 7,965 Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (35 ) 798 (125 ) 798 (1,570 ) (647 ) Gain on euro debt — — — — (264 ) (264 ) Legal settlement — — — 300 — 300 Acquisition related costs — 9,849 — 11,339 1,783 13,122 Debt issuance cost — — — — 258 258 Severance 198 7,742 241 7,791 901 8,451 Adjusted Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 20,680 $ 25,928 $ 43,005 $ 92,800 $ 82,317 $ 132,112





EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AND SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AND SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Research and development - GAAP $ 9,833 $ 11,437 $ 19,105 $ 17,545 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 527 601 1,214 1,244 Depreciation expense 32 44 62 92 Severance 44 — 44 — Research and development - Non-GAAP $ 9,230 $ 10,792 $ 17,785 $ 16,209 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Selling, general and administrative - GAAP $ 27,651 $ 36,832 $ 55,611 $ 59,014 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 3,665 3,899 7,617 7,551 Depreciation expense 77 124 157 253 Severance 154 7,742 197 7,791 Acquisition related costs — 9,849 — 11,339 Legal settlement — — — 300 Selling, general and administrative - Non-GAAP $ 23,755 $ 15,218 $ 47,640 $ 31,780





EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Product sales, net $ 42,993 $ 49,201 $ 89,214 $ 139,289 Royalty revenue 21,653 24,935 41,737 50,721 Total revenue $ 64,646 $ 74,136 $ 130,951 $ 190,010 Cost of product sales 16,858 21,171 34,158 46,347 Cost of royalty revenue — 2,493 — 5,072 Gross Profit $ 47,788 $ 50,472 $ 96,793 $ 138,591 Adjustments: Cost of product revenues: Amortization expense 5,459 1,466 10,901 2,197 Amortization of inventory step-up 416 — 736 — Adjusted Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 53,663 $ 51,938 $ 108,430 $ 140,788





EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP ONCOLOGY GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED ONCOLOGY NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: PEMFEXYTM $ 19,400 $ 16,504 $ 42,348 $ 53,686 BELRAPZO® 6,848 8,131 13,198 14,080 BENDEKA® 3,780 3,497 6,174 8,050 TREAKISYM 728 812 2,083 2,266 Oncology product sales, net $ 30,756 $ 28,944 $ 63,803 $ 78,082 BENDEKA® 20,485 22,969 39,380 46,792 TREAKISYM 1,168 1,966 2,357 3,929 Oncology royalty revenue $ 21,653 $ 24,935 $ 41,737 $ 50,721 Oncology Total Revenue $ 52,409 $ 53,879 $ 105,540 $ 128,803 Oncology cost of product sales 10,466 12,653 20,146 25,340 Oncology cost of royalty revenue — 2,493 — 5,072 Oncology Gross Profit $ 41,943 $ 38,733 $ 85,394 $ 98,391 Adjustments: Oncology cost of product revenues: Oncology amortization expense 1,867 — 3,714 — Adjusted Oncology Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 43,810 $ 38,733 $ 89,108 $ 98,391

